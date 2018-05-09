Simple Habit Wins 2018 Google Play Award for Best Well-Being App

"Simple Habit is steadfast in our commitment to provide the best meditation experience, and this award celebrates the culmination of our team's efforts to date," said Simple Habit Founder and CEO Yunha Kim. "We receive inspiring stories from users daily, and we're learning how Simple Habit is helping kids manage ADHD, doctors focus in the operating room, and cancer patients cope with pain from treatment. These stories push us to continuously improve the Simple Habit platform to make it easier for people to handle anything life throws their way."

The Google Play Awards celebrate achievements across nine categories. Winners were selected by a panel of Google Play experts and platform teams. Criteria emphasizes quality, technical performance, innovation, and having a launch or major update in the last 12 months.

Simple Habit graduated from Y Combinator in 2016. The platform has since disrupted the meditation and wellness industries by creating a market for stressed-out people to discover bitesize meditations and connect with world-class experts. Simple Habit has helped more than 1.7 million people learn to meditate, with an average of 25,000 new users joining the platform every week.

Simple Habit aired on Shark Tank Season 9, is the #1 ranked meditation app in iTunes and received a 2017 Google Play Best Apps award.

Simple Habit believes there is no one right way to meditate. The platform offers the widest variety of meditations and teachers for on-the-go lifestyles, focusing on contextual meditations for unique situations and moods - i.e. Commuting, Before A Date, Overcome Orgasm Anxiety, Can't Sleep.

About Simple Habit

Simple Habit is a 5-minute meditation app for busy people. Simple Habit offers 1,000+ guided meditations from world-class experts. The bitesize meditations help users through a variety of situations and moods — including before sleep, getting over an ex, commuting, and more. Simple Habit is on a mission to empower humans to stress less, achieve more and live better. Download Simple Habit for free on iOS, Android or visit our site.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simple-habit-wins-2018-google-play-award-for-best-well-being-app-300645164.html

SOURCE Simple Habit

Related Links

http://www.simplehabitapp.com

