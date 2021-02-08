Simple Helix Acquires Data Center and Internet Connectivity Business Unit from NRTC Managed Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Helix LLC announced today the acquisition of NRTC Managed Services' data center, carrier exchange, and connectivity business. Today, Simple Helix operates a highly resilient, multi-tenant data center in Huntsville, AL. This acquisition expands the Simple Helix footprint by adding data center operations in Huntsville, Atlanta, and Chicago. This acquisition fits into the Simple Helix growth strategy by expanding its services to a broader audience. These combined capabilities offer faster and more resilient communications to enterprise and telecommunications customers nationwide.

Simple Helix CEO Tracy Collins stated, "We are very excited to acquire this segment of the business from NRTC. The customers and capabilities that come with this acquisition are complementary to Simple Helix's offerings and allow us to accelerate the development of our solutions in the marketplace."

Greg Engle, Simple Helix Chief Growth Officer, added "This purchase is a natural fit for Simple Helix. We look forward to serving our new customers in the commercial and broadband industries while creating a richer environment for existing customers as well. Working with NRTC has been great. We look forward to expanding our relationship with them to bring the best of what both of our companies have to offer."

"I am very pleased with our ability to reach an agreement with Simple Helix," added Jon Bartleson, President of NRTC Managed Services. "They have the talent and expertise to provide excellent service and support to the customers. This is a win/win.

About Simple Helix

Simple Helix is an IT Services provider headquartered in Huntsville, AL. We provide businesses with data center, fiber connectivity and bandwidth, cloud, managed IT, and security services. We also offer compliance solutions for security standards, such as CMMC, DFARS, ITAR, HIPAA, PCI, and more. Our locally owned and operated Tier III colocation data center provides comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. Whether you need a space to collocate your servers or need to outsource your entire IT department, Simple Helix customers enjoy an array of IT and Security services to ensure they get exactly what their mission-critical operations demand. With Simple Helix supporting your IT and security compliance needs, you can focus on your business.

About NRTC

We are Member Driven and Technology Focused. NRTC provides solutions that help our 1,500 electric and telephone members bring all of the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America.

NRTC's solutions are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities and their customers, and include broadband, managed services, smart grid, mobile and video. NRTC Managed Services provides 24x7x365 technical support, NOC monitoring, network engineering, cybersecurity, and revenue-generating services for more than 400 providers serving more than 1,000,000 subscribers across 46 states.

NRTC helps ensure our members' success by aggregating their individual buying power, negotiating national contracts, helping members integrate technology solutions with their existing infrastructure and supporting members following implementation.

NRTC members also earn capital credits from their patronage of NRTC, and NRTC has paid or retired over $100 million to NRTC members in the past decade.

