Simple Ingredient Chocolate Brand Hu Expands Product Line with Launch of Snack-Size Bars

New Offering Provides Convenient and Indulgent Chocolate With Only Four Ingredients

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hu , the chocolate brand known for its commitment to simple ingredients and exceptional taste, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line with the introduction of Snack-Size bars, hitting shelves this September in dark and milk chocolate flavors.

Hu Snack Size Bars

Hu's Snack-Size bars are designed for convenience and portability at 30 grams, half the size of a regular Hu chocolate bar, making them the perfect on-the-go indulgence. By combining four recognizable, high-quality ingredients, Hu's Snack-Size bars offer a decadent and crave-worthy experience that is simply delicious, perfectly portable and available in familiar locations and new locations alike. The Snack-Size bars are offered in Salty Dark Chocolate and Simple Milk Chocolate and will debut in Whole Foods nationwide and select WAWA locations.

This holiday season Hu will also introduce three new limited-edition dark chocolate holiday flavors to make this season's snacking extra festive. This launch comes on the heels of past successful holiday collection launches and will sweeten up any holiday events, travel or snacking. The nut-butter-filled flavors are: Peppermint Mocha + Almond Butter, Very Merry Raspberry + Hazelnut Butter, and Sea Salt + Almond Butter. They will be available at Whole Foods and Target nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited about what's ahead for Hu with our new innovations," said Jordan Brown, Co-Founder of Hu. "The new Snack-Size bars are designed to fit perfectly into our consumers' busy lives, providing a more convenient option without compromising the delicious, nostalgic taste our fans have loved about Hu chocolate since our start in 2012."

Hu's products are USDA organic, Fairtrade, Non-GMO and include no refined sugars, sugar alcohols, soy/gluten, palm oil or emulsifiers. For more information about Hu's new Snack-Size and holiday bars, please visit www.hukitchen.com and @hukitchen .

ABOUT HU

Hu was founded to unite simple ingredients and unbeatable taste and has been delivering on this ambition for over 12 years. The founders couldn't find chocolate that met their standards of simple , responsibly sourced ingredients—so they created their own. The result was Hu's award-winning chocolate, now crafted in a variety of forms, including dark and milk chocolate bars, baking chocolate, and chocolate-covered nuts and fruit. Today, Hu continues to lead with taste while remaining committed to simple ingredients, sustainability, ethical sourcing, and a purpose-driven, human-centric approach. For more information about Hu please visit www.hukitchen.com and @hukitchen on Social.

SOURCE Hu