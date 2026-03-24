Customer feedback highlights the firm's focus on ease of use, measurable results, cost effectiveness, responsive support, and continuous innovation.

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Interact has been named Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management for the second year in a row as part of the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report .

This prestigious recognition is based on thousands of interviews with providers and administrators conducted by KLAS Research. The award distinguishes vendors that empower healthcare organizations to maximize their operational and clinical impact.

Simple Interact Earns 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Patient Intake Management for Second Consecutive Year

Top-Tier Performance and Customer Experience

Simple Interact received a 98.4 overall performance score based on direct customer feedback. The company received A+ ratings across all six KLAS customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

"The Simple Interact team is honored to be awarded Best in KLAS for the second year in a row. We are grateful for the deep trust our customers place in our ability to drive their success," said Ravi Kalidindi, CEO of Simple Interact. "I believe what enables Simple Interact to deliver remarkable results is our ability to marry sophisticated automation with human empathy. We take the time to understand customers' nuanced needs, ensure a better user experience (UX) for both patients and staff, and use a data-driven approach to optimize outcomes. This award inspires us to relentlessly pursue what got us here."

Excellence Through Partnership

Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO, commented: "The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

About Simple Interact

Simple Interact is a leading Front Office Automation company that helps healthcare facilities across the United States run more efficiently and profitably by boosting staff productivity, reducing provider burnout, and elevating the patient experience. Simple Interact offers a mobile-friendly, multi-language platform , integrates with practice management and electronic health record systems, and streamlines front office workflows such as patient intake , check-in, consents, screenings, payments, 2-way texting, reminders, broadcast, outreach campaigns, patient feedback, reputation management, scheduling, and referral management. Learn more at simpleinteract.com .

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest, and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

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SOURCE Simple Interact