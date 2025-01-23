Simple Proof Raises Pre-Seed Round to Protect Digital Truth Using Bitcoin Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Proof, a pioneer in Bitcoin-based data integrity solutions, announced today its pre-seed funding round led by ego death capital and Wolf. The investment will accelerate the development of Simple Proof's Immutable Proof service, which leverages Bitcoin's Timechain and the OpenTimestamps protocol to create permanent, tamper-proof records of digital files.

In an era where AI-generated content threatens information authenticity, Simple Proof's platform enables organizations to definitively prove when digital records were created and verify they haven't been altered. Most notably, their experience demonstrates that even nation-state level deployments for national public records can be done as quickly as a few days thanks to their easy integrations. The technology creates an immutable timestamp of files by recording their unique digital fingerprint in the Bitcoin Timechain – the world's most secure and decentralized digital ledger.

Jeff Booth, general partner at ego death capital, shared his enthusiasm about the investment: "We are incredibly excited to be investors in Simple Proof. For the first time in history, we have a chance to break Orwell's dictum of 'Who controls the present, controls the past; and who controls the past, controls the future.' Their technology ensures historical records remain intact and verifiable, preventing selective deletions. All history will be saved so we can all learn from our mistakes and correct them."

Simple Proof's solution addresses critical needs across the public sector, where government institutions face mounting challenges in maintaining trust in their digital records amid sophisticated disinformation campaigns. The platform is particularly valuable for protecting voting records, public documents, and digital evidence – providing indisputable proof of document integrity from the moment records are created.

"Our mission is to restore trust in digital information," said Rafael Cordon, CEO of Simple Proof. "By anchoring critical records to the Bitcoin Timechain, we're building the foundation for a future where digital authenticity is independently verifiable, not assumed."

Simple Proof is a US-based technology company building Bitcoin-powered solutions for data integrity and verification. By combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with Bitcoin Timechain technology, Simple Proof enables organizations to create permanent, tamper-proof records of their digital files in a fast and easy way.

