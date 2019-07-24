Simple Trade Agreements and Tariffs with re:source by just-style

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel sourcing professionals can wave goodbye to trade compliance headaches thanks to re:source, the apparel sourcing tool from just-style.com.

The announcement will come as a relief to those working in the apparel industry as it continues to contend with the changing rules of engagement, facing issues such as escalating trade tension leading to harsher tariffs and a more volatile political environment.

re:source gives people access to a database of global apparel trade agreements, rules of origin, tariffs and schedules, to create a sourcing plan that works.

re:source users can:

Easily search over 200,000 apparel tariffs from producing countries to key import markets worldwide.

Receive a monthly round up of re:source alerts, informing them of key trade agreement changes.

Save searches and download data into Excel using re:source's Tariff Finder global tariffs database.

Search over 100 apparel-relevant trade agreements with simple-to-read rules of origin, updated analysis of each agreement, and links to all participating countries, tariffs and news.

By having a clear, single-source of garment tariffs, country and category filters for users to find the right duty rate, and trade agreement rules in plain English, apparel professionals can confidently decide where to source from and when to change their sourcing plans.

Andrew Leighton, Product Director for re:source, said: "Convenience, quality, value and speed-to-market are what's driving fast fashion in the apparel industry. It therefore comes as no surprise that now more than ever, apparel professionals are questioning the need for more relevant, up-to-date trade agreement and tariff data to help them address the above issues more quickly.

For more information about re:source, and to arrange a demonstration, visit: just-style.com/resource/apparel-sourcing-software

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com specialises in the clothing and footwear industry, with a particular focus on the fashion supply chain. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

