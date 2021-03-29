SIMPLE WAYS TO SPRUCE UP YOUR HOME THIS SPRING

Lifestyle and Design Expert Martin Amado joins us from his home in Miami to share easy home spruce up ideas. Whether you're a novice at home improvement or a design guru, Martin has the perfect tips to suit your needs.

HAVE A SAFE AND SECURE SPRING: While SimpliSafe is a strong investment any time of year to keep you and your loved ones protected, it's an even stronger investment during spring home improvement season as it offers an added layer of protection not only from intruders, but also fires, and potential water damage from things like snow melting, clogged gutters, downspouts, and more. The system is wireless and DIY, which makes for a quick and easy set-up to add to your to-do list this cleanup season. And on top of that, smart home tech is a key home improvement investment to those who might be upgrading their homes with an eye towards resale ahead of peak homebuying season.

EASILY TACKLE OUTDOOR CLEANUP: There are many multifaceted tools that can easily help with outdoor cleanup. The CRAFTSMAN 1,700 MAX PSI* (*Maximum PSI when used with 40 degree nozzle) Electric Compact Cold Water Pressure Washer provides powerful cleaning with 1.2 gallons per minute** (**GPM when used with 40 degree nozzle). It has a soap applicator bottle for cleaning applications requiring detergent. As well as onboard storage to hold the hose and cord.

For more cleaning pressure, you may want to choose the CRAFTSMAN 2,100 MAX PSI† (†Maximum PSI when used with 15 degree nozzle) Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer with 1.2 gallons per minuteβ. (βGPM when used with 15 degree nozzle). It also has a 35 ft. power cord that gives you a good range from your outlet to complete projects all around the home. And finally, the soap tank and onboard storage, along with a 25 ft. kink-resistant hose to help eliminate the hassle.

DECLUTTER AND DONATE: Just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not there! Take the time to organize your garage, kitchen cupboards, and even closets. Donate anything that you no longer need.

ADD PORCH APPEAL: Enhance your home's porch appeal by giving your deck and patio furniture a fresh power wash. Also consider adding new colorful pillows and potted plants to refresh your outdoor space.

For more spring home improvement tips, please visit betterstuffforlife.com.

SOURCE MultiVu, A Cision Company

