Simple Wishes Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Parenting Awards Winner

News provided by

Simple Wishes

14 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Wishes today announced that the SuperMom Fixed Padding Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards in the Maternity Game Changers category. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/a44713514/parenting-awards-2023/.

Continue Reading
SuperMom Fixed Padding Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra
SuperMom Fixed Padding Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra

Simple Wishes makes soft, luxurious and versatile wardrobe basics for breastfeeding and beyond. The SuperMom Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra makes breastfeeding and pumping easy with the dual-function SimpleClasp™ and hands-free pump support cup liner. Designed with buttery soft, silky nylon spandex fabric, the bra is Oeko-Tex certified and free from harmful toxins.

Joy Kosak, co-founder and owner, Simple Wishes said: "My sisters and I work hard to design bras that make breastfeeding and pumping easier and support their breast health. Unique features, like our pump support liner, alleviates harmful compression, which is a leading cause of clogged ducts. We are continuously inspired by the mothers we meet and strive to provide them the support they deserve."

Simple Wishes has a full collection of bra and apparel styles, including:

For more information on Simple Wishes, please visit www.simplewishes.com

About Simple Wishes:
Simple Wishes was launched in 2009. They are a certified women-owned business, founded by two sisters, and moms, over a decade ago to grant their own simple wish to make the experience of using a breast pump hands-free and easier. Their mission is to make their customers feel comfortable and more like themselves in one of the most thrilling transitions in life; becoming a mother. Simple Wishes equally prioritize function, fit and comfort. All of their garments are designed to make breastfeeding easier and discreet but are also versatile enough to transition well beyond breastfeeding as wardrobe staples.

Contact:
Sara Strasbaugh
9499333679
[email protected]

SOURCE Simple Wishes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.