Simple Wishes Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Parenting Awards Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Wishes today announced that the SuperMom Fixed Padding Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards in the Maternity Game Changers category. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/a44713514/parenting-awards-2023/.

SuperMom Fixed Padding Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra

Simple Wishes makes soft, luxurious and versatile wardrobe basics for breastfeeding and beyond. The SuperMom Nursing and Pumping T-Shirt Bra makes breastfeeding and pumping easy with the dual-function SimpleClasp™ and hands-free pump support cup liner. Designed with buttery soft, silky nylon spandex fabric, the bra is Oeko-Tex certified and free from harmful toxins.

Joy Kosak, co-founder and owner, Simple Wishes said: "My sisters and I work hard to design bras that make breastfeeding and pumping easier and support their breast health. Unique features, like our pump support liner, alleviates harmful compression, which is a leading cause of clogged ducts. We are continuously inspired by the mothers we meet and strive to provide them the support they deserve."

About Simple Wishes:

Simple Wishes was launched in 2009. They are a certified women-owned business, founded by two sisters, and moms, over a decade ago to grant their own simple wish to make the experience of using a breast pump hands-free and easier. Their mission is to make their customers feel comfortable and more like themselves in one of the most thrilling transitions in life; becoming a mother. Simple Wishes equally prioritize function, fit and comfort. All of their garments are designed to make breastfeeding easier and discreet but are also versatile enough to transition well beyond breastfeeding as wardrobe staples.

