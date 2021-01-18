simpLEASE Accounting Achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Certification Confirming Accounting and Financial Controls Security

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lease accounting software provider, Schneider Downs, has announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit for simpLEASE Accounting. The third-party audit validates the completeness and accuracy of simpLEASE's accounting and financial controls.

Moore Colson, a third-party independent CPA and advisory firm based in Atlanta, GA, provided the independent service auditors' report on Schneider Downs's description of its lease accounting software system, simpLEASE. The audit reviewed simpLEASE software for processing user entities' transactions throughout the period October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020 and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the controls to achieve the related control objectives stated in the software's description.

Jason M. Reljac, Manager of simpLEASE Accounting Services at Schneider Downs noted, "We are confident in what we have built with simpLEASE in regards to control and accuracy around lease accounting, and having the SOC report completed further validates our efforts and our commitment to our clients."

simpLEASE was developed by Schneider Downs, one of the nation's 60 largest public accounting firms, to help organizations adapt to the new lease accounting standards introduced by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (ASC 842). Users answer series of prompts about each lease contract and then simpLEASE provides information on how the lease should be reported through a wizard-based system, reducing the time spent on the categorization process and providing an easy-to-understand guidance to analyze each individual lease. Long-term, simpLEASE helps manage the on-going accounting of a leased asset including the creation of all of the necessary accounting entries on a monthly basis. Whether managing one lease or a thousand, simpLEASE makes lease accounting under ASC 842 simple and painless.

For more information on simpLEASE visit www.simpleaseaccounting.com.

About Schneider Downs

Schneider Downs is a Top 60 independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services to public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations and global companies. We also offer Internal Audit; Technology Consulting; Software Solutions; Personal Financial Services; Retirement Plan Solutions and Corporate Finance Services. Schneider Downs is the 13th largest accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and serves individuals and companies in Pennsylvania (PA), Ohio (OH), West Virginia (WV), New York (NY), Maryland (MD), and additional states in the United States with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and McLean, VA.

CONTACT: Leigha Pindroh

[email protected] / 412-716-2261

SOURCE Schneider Downs

Related Links

www.schneiderdowns.com

