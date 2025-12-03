SimpleConsign Launches New Inventory Sourcing Concierge to Help Resale Stores Access High-Demand, Ready-to-Sell Inventory

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleConsign , the leading cloud-based point-of-sale and inventory management system for resale retailers and vendor malls, today announced the launch of its new Inventory Sourcing Concierge program in partnership with NuSource , a secondhand, new-with-tags, and new-without-tags inventory sourcing company that has exclusive relationships with premier brands.

The Inventory Sourcing Concierge (also known as the Concierge Program) is a white-glove service that pairs store owners/buyers with a dedicated sourcing expert who will customize inventory selection to your specific needs. This is a first of its kind solution, built specifically for the unique operational pain points and category mix of brick and mortar resale retailers—many of whom cite geographic constraints, inventory availability, and administrative burdens as major challenges to expanding sourcing channels and increasing sell-through.

The Inventory Sourcing Concierge is free for SimpleConsign customers and accessible within the software.

Lizzie Bildner, Chief Marketing Officer of SimpleConsign says, "we designed this service by working directly with our customers to solve their biggest sourcing challenges. Traditional bulk boxes simply didn't match the way they wanted to buy and carried too much risk. So, we pivoted to a personalized, minimum-order model, and since then, have seen repeat orders take off."

This is just the beginning - while the Concierge Program helps stores source quality inventory, the next step will be to allow our customers to pair SimpleConsign's inventory and sales data with NuSource's proprietary sourcing channels and merchandising expertise to unlock further store growth.

A Personalized, Data-Driven Approach to Inventory

The Concierge Program starts with a short questionnaire that identifies a store's category mix, seasonal gaps, preferred brands, sizes, and customer demographics. A NuSource sourcing specialist then curates a custom selection that is presented to the store on the first call. Shipments can be customized by brand, gender, category, season, and size among others.

"With our exclusive brand relationships, category breadth, and expert curation, we deliver thoughtfully selected assortments that match each store's customer, season, and style. This allows store owners to spend more time running their store and less time worrying about inventory," says Jessica Rennard, President of NuSource.

Built for Today's Resale Market

According to SimpleConsign's 2024 State of Consignment Culture survey:

The average store spends 28 hours/week on item entry , 16 hours on merchandising , and 15 hours on pricing , leaving limited time for sourcing.

, , and , leaving limited time for sourcing. 91% of retailers say they have challenges attracting or sourcing inventory.

Consignment stores state that their inventory selection is limited by geography and their consignor base

The Concierge program aims to reduce this workload while increasing access to high-turn products.

Launching With an Educational Webinar

SimpleConsign will introduce the program via a live webinar on December 9 , offering stores an in-depth look at the service and directions on how to participate. To learn more or register for the webinar, visit the registration page.

Ready to start working with The Concierge Program? To get started immediately, SimpleConsign customers can schedule a call and complete their inventory intake form here.

About SimpleConsign

SimpleConsign is the leading cloud-based point-of-sale and inventory management platform built specifically for consignment, resale, and secondhand retailers, in addition to vendor malls. Trusted by thousands of stores across North America, SimpleConsign helps businesses streamline operations, manage inventory efficiently, and grow through powerful tools that save time and increase profitability.

About NuSource

NuSource is a modern wholesale and inventory sourcing partner that specializes in providing curated, ready-to-sell apparel and accessories to retailers nationwide. Through expert buying, brand relationships, and a personalized approach, NuSource connects stores with high-quality, in-demand products tailored to their customers and seasonal needs.

SOURCE SimpleConsign