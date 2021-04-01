SimpleHealth Announces Expansion to Five New States, Leveraging Telemedicine to Provide Expert and Convenient Access to Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleHealth, a nationally recognized telehealth provider of women's reproductive wellness, offering convenient and affordable care, is now available in Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah. SimpleHealth connects with patients through the company's online consultation, providing high-quality care for women's reproductive health needs, including birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. Already the leading online provider for contraception, SimpleHealth is now able to deliver personalized care to over 80% of the U.S. population and growing.

Since the pandemic began, SimpleHealth has seen a massive influx of new patients, more than doubling its patient base from February 2020. SimpleHealth ships birth control to all 50 states—for free—and can prescribe birth control for people who live in one of 32 eligible states and are of the eligible minimum age.

Across the country, 19 million women live in "contraceptive deserts," or areas where they face significant geographic barriers to contraceptive care.1 More than 10 million women age 19 to 64 have no health insurance,2 and 25% of women have used their birth control inconsistently to save money.3 SimpleHealth has been working to increase its reach to provide women with a convenient and affordable method of accessing birth control and reproductive healthcare needs, and this expansion is another step toward realizing that mission.

"Now more than ever, we are committed to providing women with the care they need and deserve, especially for reproductive healthcare needs that are often limited by geographic accessibility and financial resources," SimpleHealth CEO Carrie SiuButt said. "We provide patients with a seamless experience beginning with an online consultation through delivery of medication to their homes, at affordable prices for people with and without health insurance."

SimpleHealth leverages its telemedicine platform to provide convenient access to reproductive health needs. The company offers comprehensive birth control options that can be tailored to each patient's needs, including the pill, patch and ring—many of which are affordable and cost-effective for those with and without insurance. After an online consultation and doctor review, SimpleHealth ships the patient's birth control straight to their door on a monthly or quarterly basis. To use the service, patients pay an annual $20 complete care fee, which covers the prescription and ongoing access to their doctor for a year. The medication itself is typically free for those with insurance and starts at just $15 a month for those paying out of pocket.

In a recent survey conducted by SimpleHealth of 100,000 participants who get their birth control from a broad range of providers, respondents said they've faced barriers to accessing birth control, including loss of health insurance (26.2%), finding an available doctor's appointment (60%) and having to purchase birth control without insurance (42%).

After a patient shares their medical history and preferences through SimpleHealth's online consultation, a SimpleHealth medical provider will review and, if medically eligible, issue a prescription within 24 hours. If approved by their SimpleHealth provider, medication will arrive in discreet packaging at the patient's home within two to five days. After their initial consultation, SimpleHealth patients also have ongoing access to SimpleHealth providers, allowing them to adjust their prescription and/or ask questions about their prescription and needs. Patients also have access to the Simple Source resource hub and SimpleHealth's blog , where they can access a wealth of information that can answer many of their reproductive health questions.

SimpleHealth is available in 32 states. The list includes Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming—and now Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah. SimpleHealth is working hard to expand to additional states every day, working with legislators and state government leadership to expand the access to telemedicine.

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of women's reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. Simple Health's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

1. U.S. Census Bureau, Guttmacher Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Communications Commission, and a compilation of data about health centers managed by Power to Decide.

2. Guttmacher Institute, research and policy organization testimony to the Committee on Preventive Services for Women Institute of Medicine, Jan. 2011.

3. KFF estimates based on the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, 2008-2019.

