SimpleHealth Introduces Mindfulness to Its Offerings in Partnership with Core with New Meditation Series

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleHealth, a nationally recognized telehealth provider of women's reproductive wellness, announced today its partnership with Core Wellness for a series of guided meditations related to women's health concerns. Core is a meditation start-up that offers an app paired with a handheld meditation trainer with an intuitive design that uses dynamic vibrations and feedback to help you relax, focus and stay consistent.

"At SimpleHealth, we're committed to providing our patients with personalized care, starting with their reproductive health and extending to their mental wellbeing, which is why Core was a natural partner for us," said SimpleHealth CEO, Carrie SiuButt. "In planning our meditation series, we wanted to focus on issues that matter the most to our patients, such as those that affect reproductive health and mental health."

There are multiple health benefits to meditation, including stress management and reducing anxiety. However, evidence-based research also suggests that meditation has promising benefits for reproductive health issues such as PMS symptoms (which can also be mitigated by hormonal birth control). Similarly, studies suggest that the physiological and mental benefits of meditation could help people with PCOS by lowering their risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.1 Finally, studies have shown that a regular yoga practice helped people with endometriosis reduce their levels of chronic pelvic pain and improve their overall quality of life.2

Among the topics offered in SimpleHealth's new meditation series with Core, patients will find sessions on breathing techniques for pain management, increasing focus for brain fog and fatigue, steadying emotions resulting from PMS and empowered decision-making.

"When we started exploring a partnership with SimpleHealth, we realized the impact we could have in changing the way reproductive health is addressed," said Sarah McDevitt, CEO & co-founder of Core. "People's physical well-being directly impacts their mental health and vice versa. By addressing both the mental and the physical, we can help people find a better path to healing and caring for their health."

SimpleHealth leverages its telemedicine platform to provide convenient access to reproductive health needs with affordable options for those with and without insurance. It connects with patients through SimpleHealth's online consultation, providing high-quality care tailored to each patient's reproductive health needs, including birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements.

To join and learn more about SimpleHealth's meditation series with Core, please visit http://get.hellocore.com/SimpleHealth.

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of women's reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. Simple Health's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

1 Source: A Randomized Controlled Trial of Mindfulness Meditation for Chronic Insomnia

Relationships Among Premenstrual Symptom Reports, Menstrual Attitudes, and Mindfulness

The physiological basis of complementary and alternative medicines for polycystic ovary syndrome https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4459923/

2 Source: The Practice of Hatha Yoga for the Treatment of Pain Associated with Endometriosis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27869485/

SOURCE SimpleHealth