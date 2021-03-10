SimpleHealth Launches New Line of Over-the-Counter Wellness Supplements for Women

The supplement line, developed in partnership with Dr. Amy Shah, a double board-certified medical doctor (Internal Medicine and Allergy Immunology) wellness expert specializing in women's wellness, hormones, food allergies and gut health, is the company's first expansion into over-the-counter products. SimpleHealth wanted to create a small, curated collection of science-backed wellness supplements that make managing women's reproductive health simpler and address their specific needs.

"When we sat down with our team and product development specialists, one of our main goals was to ensure that we delivered excellent nutritional support for women—and did so at a great value," said Carrie SiuButt, CEO of SimpleHealth. "Once we identified the product offering that delivered on the needs of our SimpleHealth community, it was important to ensure that these best-in-class products were developed using high-quality and premium ingredients that deliver nutritional support at affordable prices."

The SimpleHealth product line includes:

The Daily 5: The Daily 5 is a supplement formulated to support cellular function, the immune system, and energy supply*, containing vitamin D, riboflavin, vitamin B (6 and 12), folate, magnesium, and zinc—which can benefit women taking birth control pills. SimpleHealth strives to make women's daily routine simpler with this 5-in-1 multivitamin.

Urinary Tract Support: Urinary Tract Support is formulated with 500 mg of cranberry extract to support urinary tract health* as proactive protection against UTIs. This supplement is recommended for those who are sexually active, experiencing recurring UTIs or just want to maintain urinary tract health.

Probiotic Blend: The Probiotic Blend is a supplement formulated with 30 billion CFUs and 12 probiotic strains to improve women's gut microbiome. Probiotics have been shown to help naturally regulate the digestive system, reducing bloating and constipation while supporting immunity by maintaining a balanced community of microorganisms.

Shah said of the new supplements: "For The Daily 5, we combined a smaller group of vitamins that research shows are vital to women's wellness. I firmly believe that women shouldn't be taking excess vitamins—more is not always better, and there is a lot of dangerous misinformation out there. The Urinary Tract Support supplement is a little more targeted, as it offers proactive protection against UTIs, which commonly occur in sexually active women."

"The Probiotic Blend is a really great one, because a lot of women want to take a probiotic for better gut health and don't know which one to choose. The beauty of the Probiotic Blend is that it was designed to support both gut health and vaginal health. Microbiomes are all over our bodies—our skin, our vagina, and our GI tract. This was created with two probiotic strains specific to supporting vaginal and gut health."

Designed exclusively for women and launching during national Women's History Month, these new supplements offer women a convenient way to take control over their health and commit to their reproductive wellness needs. SimpleHealth's supplement line will be exclusively available at www.SimpleHealth.com and can easily be bundled with a birth control subscription.

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of women's reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. Simple Health's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

