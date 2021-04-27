SimpleNexus enhances eClose solution with remote online notarization (RON), enabling mortgage lenders to execute full eClosings

LEHI, Utah, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced SimpleNexus eClose now supports remote online notarization (RON), enabling lenders to efficiently conduct fully-digital eClosings.

SimpleNexus eClose brings together borrowers, lenders, settlement agents and notaries for a collaborative and efficient closing experience. Integrated eSign capabilities offer borrowers the modern convenience of signing eDocuments on any web-enabled device, including mobile phones. Intelligent workflows improve lender efficiency by automatically updating documents across all platforms and alerting lenders when actions have been completed. eClosing portal access for settlement agents more closely engages them in the process.

In a RON eClosing, or full eClose, all documents are eSigned and electronically notarized by a commissioned remote online notary via webcam. SimpleNexus has partnered with market-leading, MISMO RON standard certified remote online notarization provider Notarize to debut RON in its eClose environment. In the future, SimpleNexus will partner with additional RON vendors.

"Remote online notarization is rewiring the closing experience for the digital era, making it simple, more efficient, and secure to close from anywhere, any time. In all market conditions, consumers are clamoring for the technology that streamlines closing, and Notarize is thrilled to be on the SimpleNexus eClose platform to close that 'last mile' of the transaction to make full eClosings a reality," said Pat Kinsel, Notarize Co-Founder and CEO.

With the addition of RON to SimpleNexus eClose, lenders can provide borrowers with a fully digital, single sign-on homebuying experience from application to closing. Currently, 32 U.S. states allow full eClosings in which all loan closing documents are eSigned and remotely notarized. RON bills have been introduced in several other states and at the Federal level.

"SimpleNexus is committed to delivering lenders with a one-stop platform that seamlessly guides borrowers throughout the entire homeownership journey," said SimpleNexus President Cathleen Schreiner Gates. "The added capability of RON, which enables full eClose, gives lenders and borrowers the choice to make closing as digital as they want. In addition to improved borrower experience, full eClose offers lenders substantial return on innovation with improved operational efficiency, greater data integrity and faster delivery of loans to the secondary market."

To date, SimpleNexus empowers 300 mortgage lenders to "do more", by connecting its 34,000 active LO users with more than 3 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners to produce 13 million mortgages totaling more than $3 trillion in volume.

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

Notarize is the first platform to enable thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support and bring trust to life's most important moments. For more information, visit https://www.notarize.com/.

