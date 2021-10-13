SimpleNexus introduces in-app payments with debut of Nexus Pay at MBA Annual21

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the debut of Nexus Pay at the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention and Expo (MBA Annual21) happening October 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Powered by global payment technology provider Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), Nexus Pay enables mortgage loan applicants to seamlessly pay for any mortgage-related charges. Payments such as appraisal fees, credit checks, first month's payment and more can be fulfilled in the same mobile hub borrowers use to receive loan status updates, eSign documents, collaborate with loan officers and Realtors and complete other loan-related tasks.

Nexus Pay makes it easy for loan applicants to submit payments via credit card or ACH within the SimpleNexus app without human assistance, accelerating delivery of payments and creating process efficiencies for mortgage lenders. In-app push notifications alert applicants when they need to complete a payment task, and lenders can use the SimpleNexus admin portal to track payment history; view payment status on the borrower's loan details page; and edit, void or refund payments if necessary.

"With Nexus Pay, we've removed the friction that often occurs when payments are required in the mortgage workflow, making it easier and quicker for borrowers to pay — and lenders to receive — those payments," said SimpleNexus Chief Product Officer Shane Westra. "By folding another step of the homeownership journey into the SimpleNexus app, lenders can provide their customers an industry-leading, on-brand home financing experience from start to finish."

Mortgage lenders attending MBA Annual21 are invited to join SimpleNexus for a welcome reception co-hosted by Notarize and Regorra at the San Diego Wine and Culinary Center on Sunday, October 17, from 7:30 to 10:00 pm PT.

SimpleNexus will present a live demonstration of Nexus Pay on Tuesday, October 19, during the 12:30-1:15 pm PT lunch break. The demo will take place at the Innovation Stage, Ground Level, Exhibit Hall A.

Conference attendees can also stop by SimpleNexus' booth #601 in THE HUB during exhibition hours on Sunday, October 17, from 6 to 7:30 pm PT, on Monday, October 18, from 10 am to 5 pm PT or on Tuesday, October 19, from 9:30 am to 4 pm PT.

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platform's native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

