SimpleNexus Raises $20 Million In Growth Capital From Insight Venture Partners

LEHI, Utah, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus (simplenexus.com), a leader in bringing the home mortgage process to mobile devices through their dynamic digital mortgage platform has announced it raised $20 million in growth capital from Insight Venture Partners to accelerate continued growth and expansion.

SimpleNexus provides a private-label digital mortgage platform and mobile app that connects mortgage lenders with borrowers and real estate agents, allowing all parties to easily exchange data and documents through the lifecycle of a mortgage loan. The online application is custom branded to the lending institution and includes individual pages for each loan officer to share.

"Our unprecedented growth clearly demonstrates the leading role SimpleNexus occupies in the digital mortgage movement and an industry wide embrace of our mobile-first technology that is making the mortgage process more efficient," stated Matt Hansen, SimpleNexus founder & CEO. Matt added, "As we historically have been self-funded, we know that this new partnership with Insight Venture Partners will catalyze our growth, and provide our executive team with the additional resources to drive market expansion."

SimpleNexus now has 15 of the top 25 retail mortgage lenders in the US using its enterprise digital mortgage platform. Over $100 billion in transactions have flowed through the platform, and over 450,000 borrowers have used the SimpleNexus app.

"In the mortgage industry – and across financial services more broadly – we continue to see acute needs for improving the customer experience, empowering agents on the front line, and streamlining processes to reduce costs on the back end," said Paul Szurek, Vice President, Insight Venture Partners. "The impressive traction that SimpleNexus has gained in this marketplace is a testament to the immediate and lasting value their mobile tools deliver for loan originators and borrowers alike. We look forward to welcoming them to our portfolio and driving further growth for their best-in-class solutions."

With SimpleNexus, a loan officer becomes a Mobile Originator™. Through its smartphone app, loan officers are able to view new loan applications instantly, pull and view credit reports, run live pricing scenarios via Optimal Blue, see a live CRM feed and send pre-approval letters—all of this from the palm of their hand, as the app connects real-time with their LOS.

"Rather than replace the role of the loan officer, our custom digital solutions improve the borrower experience by cultivating the human to human interaction, which remains a core focus of SimpleNexus as we develop technology to support loan officers," said Joe Wilson, SimpleNexus Chief Marketing Officer.

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, LLC is a digital mortgage solution provider, enabling lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The platform connects loan officers to their borrowers and realtors to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipeline, order credit, run pricing, and send pre-approvals— all on the go. The app can easily be shared with borrowers and realtors, giving them the modern mortgage tools they want and need.

Using state-of-the-art mobile technology, SimpleNexus is dedicated to providing its wide array of services to mortgage corporations and branches, as well as individual loan officers. Today SimpleNexus serves more than 180 enterprise mortgage companies and more than 17,000 loan officers nationwide. To learn more visit simplenexus.com.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

