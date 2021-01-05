SimpleNexus Secures $108M to Transform the Homeownership Journey into a Seamlessly Connected Experience

LEHI, Utah,, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform connecting loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has received a follow-on investment of $108 million in Series B funding led by global venture-capital and private-equity firm Insight Partners.

Founded in 2011, SimpleNexus is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Company President Cathleen Schreiner Gates credits 2020's four consecutive quarters of record-setting revenue growth to rapid, enthusiastic adoption of SimpleNexus' solutions by banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders across the United States. The capital infusion from Insight Partners will help SimpleNexus maintain this growth trajectory as it continues to transform the mortgage industry by seamlessly connecting the homeownership journey.

"SimpleNexus is systematically tearing down the technology barriers that gave the mortgage process a reputation for being disjointed, arduous and slow," said Schreiner Gates. "First, we created a best-in-class mobile toolset that delivers hundreds of thousands of lender referrals each year by bringing together consumers, real estate agents and loan officers from the point of thought. Then we perfected the loan application with features like our mobile mortgage disclosures, which empowers borrowers to finish in hours a task that normally takes days. With the support of Insight Partners, we will build on the momentum we received from bringing to market the best eClosing experience lenders and consumers have ever seen. Our vision is to hone the entire home buying journey from the borrower's first contact with a Realtor to the closing table and beyond."

The $108 million capital raise follows Insight Partners' initial investment of $20 million in SimpleNexus and underscores the firm's continued confidence in the Utah-based tech firm. Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 investments and has supported more than 50 software ScaleUps in the real estate and fintech verticals alone.

"SimpleNexus' innovative solutions continue to change the mortgage industry in exciting ways," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "CEO Matt Hansen and the SimpleNexus team are executing at a remarkable pace on their long-term vision of streamlining the path to homeownership. The SimpleNexus platform continues to strengthen, addressing key industry pain points while preserving lender flexibility, efficiency and simplicity. We are thrilled to support the company's continued growth and excited by the partnerships they are creating to deliver a seamless homeownership journey."

SimpleNexus announced one such strategic partnership in November, a collaboration with Progressive® that makes it easy for borrowers to secure a home insurance policy in the same app they use to complete other loan-related tasks.

SimpleNexus' award-winning homeownership platform plays a role in 13% of all home loans originated in the U.S. SimpleNexus serves a user base of more than 29,000 loan originators and 123,000 real estate agents and more than 3 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 13 million loans totaling over $3 trillion in volume.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings — all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit https://www.insightpartners.com/ or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

