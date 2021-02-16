SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) Announces Finalized Agenda, Debut of Inaugural Nexus Awards

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers (LOs), borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it has finalized the 2021 SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) conference agenda with the addition of new speakers and the inaugural Nexus Awards presentation ceremony.

Now in its third year, SimpleNexus' annual SNUG event will be held virtually on February 22-24. Updates to agenda include:

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Vice President, Industry Analysis Marina Walsh, CMB will lead a 2021 economic forecast session, giving lenders an overview of forces impacting the market and how they will impact mortgage lenders.

Shane Hartzler , director of eMortgage strategy and solutions at Fannie Mae will join the session "eMortgage and the GSEs" to provide attendees with insight into Fannie Mae's latest technology initiatives and applicable best practices. The panel will be moderated by SimpleNexus' Ben Miller and Shane Westra and feature co-panelist David Burner of Notarize.

, director of eMortgage strategy and solutions at Fannie Mae will join the session "eMortgage and the GSEs" to provide attendees with insight into Fannie Mae's latest technology initiatives and applicable best practices. The panel will be moderated by SimpleNexus' and and feature co-panelist of Notarize. Chuck Walker , vice president, digital alliances and product distribution at Fannie Mae will join the session "Into the Breach: Industry Challenges and Opportunities." The panel will be moderated by SimpleNexus' Ben Miller and feature co-panelists Brett Brumley of Lender Toolkit, Brent Chandler of FormFree and Tammy Louks of Progressive Insurance.

, vice president, digital alliances and product distribution at Fannie Mae will join the session "Into the Breach: Industry Challenges and Opportunities." The panel will be moderated by SimpleNexus' and feature co-panelists of Lender Toolkit, of FormFree and of Progressive Insurance. SimpleNexus will recognize customers and partners in the inaugural Nexus Awards presentation. The four awards to be given are the Captstone award, the Partner award, the Trailblazer award and the Referral award.

"We are excited to add renowned industry experts to the SNUG agenda, including Marina Walsh, CMB of the MBA and Shane Hartzlerg of Fannie Mae," said SimpleNexus VP of Marketing Richard Jackman. "We look forward to delivering a premium, virtual conference experience, packed with sessions that will help our customers achieve breakthrough business results."

SimpleNexus serves a user base of more than 32,000 loan originators, 141,000 real estate agents and 3 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 13 million loans totaling over $3 trillion in volume and touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

Tickets and full conference details for SNUG 2021 are available at https://simplenexus.com/sn/snug2021/ . For sponsorship opportunities, contact Courtney Montgomery at [email protected] m.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

