SimplePin Joins Applied Partner Program

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin Inc. ("SimplePin"), a leading cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Applied Systems, Inc. ("Applied") in Canada.

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the broker distribution channel.

SimplePin Becomes Gold Partner in Applied Systems Partner Program

As an Applied Gold Integration Partner, SimplePin's cloud-based payments infrastructure will now be available to brokers using Applied Epic. The integration of SimplePin with Applied Epic empowers insurance brokers to own and streamline their financial processes associated with agency billing, premium collections and claims disbursement within Applied Epic.

The SimplePin integration automates financial operations without pivoting between systems, eliminating friction from the back office and significantly reducing the cost of accepting and sending payments. This enables brokers to provide their customers with a seamless, premier experience.

"We are very pleased to achieve this great milestone and solidify our partnership with an industry leader in Applied, as it gives our mutual customers confidence and tools to completely digitize their end-to-end financial processes," commented Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. "Combined, our solutions deliver brokers an industry-leading tool for a positive impact from an operational efficiency and cost perspective while offering a familiar one-click experience for customers."

"We are excited to welcome SimplePin to our growing partner program," said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. "We appreciate our innovative partners like SimplePin, who provide mutual value to our customers as they create greater connectivity and efficiency in their business."

The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied's strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

About SimplePin Inc.

SimplePin is a leading cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry. Insurance companies of all sizes - from insurance brokers, MGAs to Nasdaq-listed insurance companies - use SimplePin's software and APIs to accept premium payments, send carrier settlements and claims payouts.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people to safeguard what matters most.

