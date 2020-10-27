SimplePractice Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice , the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record solutions for health and wellness professionals, today announced HITRUST CSF® Certification, a distinction awarded by HITRUST. The HITRUST CSF certification applies to both the SimplePractice EHR platform and to the people at SimplePractice who work to uphold the highest levels of privacy, security, and compliance measures.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that an organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places SimplePractice in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF gives organizations a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Our team works incredibly hard to create solutions designed to reduce time spent on administrative tasks so our customers can focus on what they do best—transforming lives through their practice," said SimplePractice Chief Information Officer Martin Ignotovski. "Maintaining compliance with the latest security and privacy requirements and HIPAA regulations can be a daunting task, especially for smaller and private practices. With the HITRUST CSF Certification, the clinicians in our community have the added confidence and peace of mind that their practice details and client data are securely stored with the most advanced encryption."

"HITRUST CSF Certification is a great way for organizations to provide independent assurance of their security program's effectiveness and their ability to safeguard personal health data," said Meditology Services Managing Director Ryan Freeman-Jones, the third-party assessor responsible for overseeing security certification for SimplePractice. "We appreciate the opportunity to support SimplePractice with their ongoing commitment to keeping customers' information safe."

About SimplePractice:

SimplePractice gives health and wellness practitioners everything they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. With telehealth, scheduling, billing, form intake, continuing education, and more all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-platform, SimplePractice is the leading cloud-based EHR software for private practitioners. More than 75,000 practitioners trust SimplePractice to run their business, advance in their profession, and increase their capacity to help others, all without sacrificing the quality of life and control over their own destiny that should come with running a private practice.

