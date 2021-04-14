SimplePractice announces Alex Marrache's appointment as Chief Customer Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice , an EngageSmart healthcare solution and leading EHR platform for private practice, today announced Alex Marrache has assumed a new role as Chief Customer Officer. With the creation of this executive position, SimplePractice doubles down on its commitment to superior customer experience and support. In this role, Marrache will oversee all aspects of SimplePractice's business through the lens of Customer Success (CS), maintaining an organized and consistent quality of support as the company's customer base continues to grow.

As Chief Customer Officer, Marrache will continue his work scaling SimplePractice's CS strategy to further support the company's growing health and wellness ecosystem. Marrache brings more than 30 years of experience—including more than three years running SimplePractice's CS team—to his new position. Prior to SimplePractice, Marrache held customer success positions at Ticketmaster, Rent.com, Fandango, Napster, Technicolor, and iolo technologies. While a C-suite position for customer support and success is rare across business and the tech industry, in particular, it aligns directly with a company ethos that revolves around the specialized needs of a highly engaged customer base doing critical work for the world.

"Alex has been a huge asset to the SimplePractice team. His deep understanding of customer support and our customer base make him the right person for an executive-level position," said Howard Spector, CEO of SimplePractice. "The strategic significance we give to our CS team is a big part of our success. It's critical to our stellar reputation in the private practice community, in healthcare, and in tech, and serves as a primary differentiator across multiple categories of competition. I'm thrilled that Alex has earned both this recognition and the opportunity to further build on a CS-led growth strategy as a part of our leadership team."

SimplePractice has achieved exponential growth in the last few years, and Marrache and his team have been key to both driving new revenue and reducing customer churn. Likewise, the CS team at SimplePractice carries the responsibility of embodying a company culture built on excellent service and people-first values. The recent addition of weekend onboarding calls as an option for new customers is one example of finding new ways of reaching customers and taking action on customer requests. This builds on SimplePractice's history of excellent customer support and breaks with the norm to provide a customer-centric vs. organizational-centric schedule.

In addition to a robust Help Center, SimplePractice offers recurring online classes every day throughout the week, Q&A webinar sessions, email and live chat support, and phone and video call support by reservation. The CS team is always evaluating how to best serve customers and is planning to extend support channels and hours of availability through 2021.

"SimplePractice's customer base is passionate, engaged, intelligent, and they are making a real difference amid a health crisis," said Marrache. "I'm excited to take on this executive position so we can ensure that all business decisions ultimately help these health practitioners make running their businesses as seamless as possible so they can focus on what really matters: their clients."

To learn more about SimplePractice's commitment to customer support and satisfaction, visit the SimplePractice website at www.simplepractice.com .

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice gives health and wellness practitioners everything they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. With telehealth, scheduling, billing, form intake, continuing education, and more all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-platform, SimplePractice is the leading cloud-based EHR software for private practitioners. More than 90,000 practitioners trust SimplePractice to run their business, advance in their profession, and increase their capacity to help others, all without sacrificing the quality of life and control over their own destiny that should come with running a private practice. For more information on SimplePractice, visit SimplePractice.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

