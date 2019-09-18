SimplePractice Announces Partnership with Illinois Speech-Language Hearing Association (ISHA)

"The mission of SimplePractice is to build a platform that empowers clinicians and transforms lives," said Maggie Gleason, Partnership Manager at SimplePractice. "We love ISHA because they advocate for their members' success. This partnership helps relieve ISHA members of some of their administrative burden and returns time to their day so they can focus on more breakthroughs in care." SimplePractice boasts a paperless intake process as well as online booking that saves clinicians countless hours typically spent on documentation and scheduling. Additionally, the platform can be used seamlessly on mobile devices, making it easy for SLPs to manage their practices on the go.

"ISHA empowers its members through collaboration, education, and advocacy – our partnership with SimplePractice further enables us to accomplish that mission," said Bryan White, Executive Director of ISHA. "In addition to the software solution, the education and resources that SimplePractice brings to ISHA members adds tremendous value."

About ISHA: The Illinois Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ISHA) is a non-profit professional organization, founded in 1960, comprised of licensed professionals with advanced degrees in Speech-Language Pathology, Audiology or Speech-Language-Hearing Science. Visit https://www.ishail.org/isha-partners for more information.

About SimplePractice: Trusted by over 45,000 customers, SimplePractice creates software and services for health and wellness professionals. Its EHR empowers clinicians to run their businesses more efficiently, streamlining administrative tasks, enabling regulatory compliance, and improving documentation. As the most innovative practice management software available, SimplePractice offers features like paperless intakes, automated billing, free unlimited clients, and more. SimplePractice is a HIPAA compliant, fully integrated platform loved by thousands of Speech-Language Pathologists. Visit SimplePractice to learn more.

For more information, please email pr@simplepractice.com

SOURCE SimplePractice

