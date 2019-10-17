SimplePractice Approved by American Psychological Association (APA) to Provide Continuing Education to Psychologists

"The APA sets an appropriately high standard for providers of continuing education for psychologists," said Ben Caldwell, Education Director for SimplePractice Learning. "They require that courses be based on recent scholarship, and taught by expert presenters. Our content reflects those requirements. We're honored by this important recognition of our CE program."

"Having this kind of high-quality, on-demand, video-based CE available to psychologists is critical to ensuring we remain current in our knowledge," said Nikki Rubin, PsyD, a licensed Psychologist and an instructor for several SimplePractice Learning courses. "CE should challenge and enrich us as professionals, and the courses that SimplePractice Learning offers are built to do exactly that."

Courses available to psychologists on SimplePractice Learning cover a wide range of topics, including Social Media Ethics, Emotional Support Animals, "Pure O" OCD Subtypes, and Secrets and Lies: The Ethics of Truth in Therapy.

"I believe it is important to reframe our relationship to what continuing education should be," said Howard Spector, CEO and Co-Founder of SimplePractice. "One of the challenges clinicians face is the need to sort through thousands of courses to find the few that can really have an impact. The mission of SimplePractice Learning is to remove that obstacle through reviewed and selected content, making it easier to find the best material at reasonable prices, with an enduring belief in quality over quantity. I see this as a great opportunity to revolutionize the way clinicians think about and take CEs."

About SimplePractice

Trusted by over 45,000 customers, SimplePractice empowers health and wellness professionals to manage their practices. Its HIPAA-compliant, integrated practice management platform offers features like online booking, paperless intakes, secure messaging, integrated credit card processing, insurance filing, and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company ranked as the " #1 Most Popular Mental Health Software" on Capterra for both 2017 and 2018, and has collected over $1.8 billion in revenue for its customers. To learn more, visit www.simplepractice.com .

About SimplePractice Learning

SimplePractice Learning is an online, on-demand, video-based continuing education (CE) marketplace designed to deliver high-quality CE courses from credible mental health professionals. Through relevant and educational content, SimplePractice Learning addresses the need for a quality, on-demand CE marketplace. To learn more, visit www.simplepracticelearning.com .

