SimplePractice Launches Professional Website Builder

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice , the leading healthcare technology company providing the tools and resources health and wellness professionals need to build and grow a thriving private practice, today released Professional Website , the first website builder integrated directly into an electronic health record (EHR) management system. This solution was created out of a need for SimplePractice customers to have an easy-to-use, valuable platform that helps SimplePractice customers turn their website visitors into clients, without getting stuck in the minutiae of website creation.

SimplePractice is trusted by over 75,000 customers and has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to anticipating the needs of private practitioners and offering customized solutions in advance of the market.

In 2018, SimplePractice launched Telehealth, the first secure video conferencing platform specific to the use case in a behavioral health setting. Over 88% of SimplePractice customers have adopted telehealth.

In 2019, the company introduced SimplePractice Learning, the most sophisticated continuing education platform on the market today for behavioral health professionals. To date, 22,242 SimplePractice Learning accounts have enrolled in one or more continuing education credit courses since January 1st, 2020 .

. In October, SimplePractice was recognized as the only HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF-certified EHR platform for private practice professionals, furthering the company's reputation as a trusted and secure partner with a shared interest in the success of its customers.

Professional Website by SimplePractice is the latest in a series of innovative solutions designed to not only help practitioners to run their businesses more effectively, but to advance their own growth, ability to serve their clients, and their own quality of life and well-being. Eight years after the company's founding, SimplePractice CEO Howard Spector's vision for an entire ecosystem of solutions to serve small businesses in the health and wellness space has become a reality.

"For any small business, having a digital presence has become more imperative than ever—to be found, to be trusted, and to be shared," said SimplePractice CEO Howard Spector, who trained as a therapist before founding the company to help others in the field. "But for many solo practitioners in health and wellness, creating and maintaining an online presence is an added administrative burden they just can't take on."

"A great website is also the most important way of marketing yourself," Spector continued.

Professional Website is available now for existing SimplePractice customers and will be rolling out to private practitioners in the coming weeks. It will remain free through July 2021 and after that the cost will be $15 per month. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.simplepractice.com/professional-website/.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice gives health and wellness practitioners everything they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. Created in 2012 by a therapist who wanted to improve the quality of life for practitioners and ensure better quality of care for patients, SimplePractice now provides resources for a wide range of health and wellness professionals who need secure, compliant, and simple, easy-to-use tools to manage and build their business. With telehealth, scheduling, billing, form intake, continuing education, and more all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-certified platform, SimplePractice is the leading EHR software for private practitioners. SimplePractice is trusted by more than 75,000 practitioners who use it to run their business, advance in their profession, and increase their capacity to help others, all without sacrificing the quality of life and control over their own destiny that should come with running a private practice. For more information on SimplePractice, visit SimplePractice.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter .

