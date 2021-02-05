SimplePractice Learning Approved as Continuing Education Provider for New York State Psychologists

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice Learning, the most sophisticated continuing education platform on the market today for behavioral health professionals, has received approval by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) to provide continuing education (CE) courses for psychologists.

As of January 1, 2021, New York licensed psychologists must complete 36 hours of approved continuing education courses for each triennial registration period. All CE courses must be taken from psychology providers approved by the NYSED on the basis of an application, fee and the requirements in Education Law and Commissioner's Regulations. SimplePractice Learning is only the 30th CE provider approved by NYSED for psychologists, and one of even fewer CE providers approved in New York for all four of the major mental health professions: psychologists, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, and social workers.

"Continuing education is an essential part of every clinician's ability to keep up with the most current research and provide the best standard of care possible. At SimplePractice Learning, our mission is to empower mental health professionals to expand, apply, and share knowledge through high-quality content relevant to the timely needs of therapists and their patients," said Ben Caldwell, education director of SimplePractice Learning. "We're proud to help mental health providers in the great state of New York not only fulfill their requirements, but enjoy and engage with continuing education."

Several SimplePractice Learning courses are presented by current or former New York psychologists, including the top-selling "'Pure O' OCD Subtypes: How to Identify and Treat Them," presented by Dr. Nikki Rubin, and SimplePractice Learning's most recent offering, "Talking with Clients about Video Games," presented by Dr. Alexander Kriss.

To check out SimplePractice Learning's courses, visit https://www.simplepracticelearning.com/pages/new-york-psychologists.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice gives health and wellness practitioners everything they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. With telehealth, scheduling, billing, form intake, continuing education, and more all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-platform, SimplePractice is the leading cloud-based EHR software for private practitioners. More than 75,000 practitioners trust SimplePractice to run their business, advance in their profession, and increase their capacity to help others, all without sacrificing the quality of life and control over their own destiny that should come with running a private practice.

For more information on SimplePractice, visit SimplePractice.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About SimplePractice Learning

Founded in 2019 by SimplePractice, which aims to streamline and support the livelihood of clinicians in private practice, SimplePractice Learning is a fast-moving disruptor in the essential field of continuing education for mental and behavioral healthcare professionals. SimplePractice Learning offers more than 40 high-quality, cinematic video courses taught by a diverse range of practicing therapists and other experts from around the country. Each course is designed to address the dynamic needs of professionals in practice today and to meet the rigorous standards of 11 state and national approval organizations. A sampling of current SimplePractice Learning courses include "Culturally Responsive Counseling with African American Clients" by Shawan Worsley, PhD; "Talking with Clients about Video Games" by Alexander Kriss, PhD; and "Kink, BDSM, and Mental Health" by Maria Carrington, MSW, LICSW, CST. By offering courses that are engaging, relevant, and actionable, SimplePractice Learning has elevated what was once an outmoded medium aimed at checking off the bare minimum required to maintain a healthcare license into a bold, beautiful, and even provocative experience. To learn more, visit www.simplepracticelearning.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Jacobs

Quarter Horse PR

[email protected]

(847) 715-8624

SOURCE SimplePractice

Related Links

www.simplepractice.com

