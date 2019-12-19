SimplePractice Named Best Overall Practice Management System

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice, the industry leader of practice management solutions for health and wellness professionals, announced the company has been named the Best Overall Practice Management System by SoftwarePundit.

SoftwarePundit provides advice, information and tools to help professionals successfully adopt technology. The company's team of in-house analysts, researchers and writers are experts in the markets they analyze. Their original research results in the publication of software reviews, business guides, and other innovative resources.

"Our goal is to help businesses find the best technology for their needs," said SoftwarePundit CEO Bruce Hogan. "Managing a practice can be daunting. We're proud to recommend a very powerful, well-designed practice management system like SimplePractice that delivers so much value for its customers. Based on our research, it has one of the most user-friendly and modern interfaces on the market and includes a complete set of EHR features, including telehealth and robust mobile applications."

SoftwarePundit's methodology includes first-hand software testing, customer interviews, competitive analysis, and evaluation of the overall business. Through this process, the company identifies the most impressive software vendors in each category. Best Overall awards are given to the most exceptional company in each market that has the strongest combination of features, ease of use, value, customer support, and business momentum.

"At SimplePractice, the focus is on ensuring health and wellness professionals can successfully run their practices and make a difference through their transformative work," said SimplePractice CEO Howard Spector. "As a company, SimplePractice is committed to being the most innovative practice management system available. We're honored to be named the Best Overall Practice Management System by SoftwarePundit."

About SimplePractice

Trusted by over 60,000 customers, SimplePractice creates software and services for health and wellness professionals. Its EHR empowers practices to run their businesses more efficiently, streamlining administrative tasks, enabling regulatory compliance, and improving documentation. As the most innovative practice management software available, SimplePractice offers features like paperless intakes, automated billing, free unlimited clients, and more. SimplePractice is a HIPAA compliant, fully integrated platform and has collected over $2.8 billion in revenue for its customers. For more information, visit: www.simplepractice.com

About Software Pundit

SoftwarePundit is a technology research firm that provides advice, information and tools to help businesses thrive. The company's analysts are experts in the technology markets and software they analyze. SoftwarePundit recently released its list of the best software for mental health practitioners. For more information, visit: www.softwarepundit.com

