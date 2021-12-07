SimplePractice Named in the Capterra Shortlist Report for Massage Therapy Software

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience, announced today that it has been named a top Massage Therapy software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

SimplePractice's platform has expanded from supporting behavioral health clinicians to other health and wellness practitioners including massage therapists, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and dietitians and nutritionists. Features such as automated billing and patient intake forms via a digital client portal are particularly useful for massage therapists and their clients.

"Making Capterra's Massage Therapy Shortlist is especially meaningful for SimplePractice as it validates our mission to support the success of health and wellness practitioners in a range of fields that have historically been left behind by technology," said SimplePractice co-founder and CPO Ralph Zimmermann. "This recognition shows that many more people stand to benefit from our software as we continue to evolve our entire platform to better serve health and wellness professionals in private practice across a range of specialties."

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Massage Therapy space that offer the most popular solutions. The Massage Therapy Shortlist report is available at https://www.capterra.com/massage-therapy-software/#shortlist .

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice , an EngageSmart healthcare solution, is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 100,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry-leading software, ongoing education and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2021 , SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Instagram, Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Quarter Horse PR for SimplePractice

[email protected]

SOURCE SimplePractice