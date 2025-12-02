SimpleScanAI Launches the "FICO Score" for AI Visibility

News provided bySimpleScanAI
Dec 02, 2025, 09:10 ET
Simple Score™ Measures Business Discoverability to ChatGPT, Google AI, and Perplexity
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleScanAI today launched the world's first AI visibility measurement platform, introducing the Simple Score™ – a proprietary 0-100 metric that functions as the "FICO Score" for business discoverability in AI-powered search.
As 40% of consumers now use ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity instead of traditional search engines for recommendations, most businesses are becoming invisible. When customers ask AI for "the best lawyer near me" or "top restaurant in Dallas," AI recommends businesses with strong cross-platform digital authority – or defaults to competitors.
"Just like FICO monitors creditworthiness, SimpleScan monitors AI-worthiness," said Moses Gora, Founder & CEO. "Most business owners have no idea they're invisible to the 40% of customers now using AI for recommendations."
THE SIMPLE SCORE™
The Simple Score™ uses a proprietary algorithm to evaluate businesses across multiple factors including website optimization, schema markup, cross-platform presence, and digital authority. The methodology remains confidential to protect the integrity of the scoring system, similar to how FICO protects its credit scoring formula.
Beta testing reveals most businesses score 40-60 (Barely Visible), while top performers score 85+ (Industry Leaders). This gap directly translates to lost revenue – low-scoring businesses are systematically excluded from AI recommendations.
BEYOND MEASUREMENT
SimpleScan provides competitive intelligence, revenue impact projections, week-by-week implementation roadmaps, and ready-to-implement schema solutions ($199-$399). Most recommendations boost scores 20-30 points in weeks.
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
With 33.2 million US small businesses needing AI optimization and $15+ billion spent annually on traditional SEO tools that don't measure AI visibility, SimpleScan is positioning itself to capture the emerging Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market.
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
Available immediately at SimpleScanAI.com:
- Free Scan – Instant Simple Score
- Detailed Analysis – $49 one-time
- Monthly Subscriptions – Launching within 30 days
- Schema Solutions – $199-399
VISION
"In five years, 'What's your Simple Score?' will be as common as 'What's your credit score?'" Moses Gora, predicted. "We're building the measurement standard every business will need as AI reshapes customer discovery."
SimpleScanAI is pursuing trademark protection for Simple Score™, positioning it as the industry standard for AI visibility measurement.
ABOUT SIMPLESCANAI
SimpleScanAI provides the Simple Score™ – a proprietary 0-100 metric for business discoverability in AI-powered search. Founded in 2025 and pioneering the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) category, SimpleScanAI is establishing the industry standard for AI-readiness measurement.
MEDIA CONTACT
Moses Gora
Founder & CEO, SimpleScanAI
[email protected]
925-791-3518
SOURCE SimpleScanAI
Share this article