SimpleScanAI Launches the "FICO Score" for AI Visibility

Simple Score™ Measures Business Discoverability to ChatGPT, Google AI, and Perplexity

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleScanAI today launched the world's first AI visibility measurement platform, introducing the Simple Score™ – a proprietary 0-100 metric that functions as the "FICO Score" for business discoverability in AI-powered search.

SimpleScanAI homepage

As 40% of consumers now use ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity instead of traditional search engines for recommendations, most businesses are becoming invisible. When customers ask AI for "the best lawyer near me" or "top restaurant in Dallas," AI recommends businesses with strong cross-platform digital authority – or defaults to competitors.

"Just like FICO monitors creditworthiness, SimpleScan monitors AI-worthiness," said Moses Gora, Founder & CEO. "Most business owners have no idea they're invisible to the 40% of customers now using AI for recommendations."

THE SIMPLE SCORE™

The Simple Score™ uses a proprietary algorithm to evaluate businesses across multiple factors including website optimization, schema markup, cross-platform presence, and digital authority. The methodology remains confidential to protect the integrity of the scoring system, similar to how FICO protects its credit scoring formula.

Beta testing reveals most businesses score 40-60 (Barely Visible), while top performers score 85+ (Industry Leaders). This gap directly translates to lost revenue – low-scoring businesses are systematically excluded from AI recommendations.

BEYOND MEASUREMENT

SimpleScan provides competitive intelligence, revenue impact projections, week-by-week implementation roadmaps, and ready-to-implement schema solutions ($199-$399). Most recommendations boost scores 20-30 points in weeks.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

With 33.2 million US small businesses needing AI optimization and $15+ billion spent annually on traditional SEO tools that don't measure AI visibility, SimpleScan is positioning itself to capture the emerging Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Available immediately at SimpleScanAI.com:

Free Scan – Instant Simple Score

Detailed Analysis – $49 one-time

Monthly Subscriptions – Launching within 30 days

Schema Solutions – $199-399

VISION

"In five years, 'What's your Simple Score?' will be as common as 'What's your credit score?'" Moses Gora, predicted. "We're building the measurement standard every business will need as AI reshapes customer discovery."

SimpleScanAI is pursuing trademark protection for Simple Score™, positioning it as the industry standard for AI visibility measurement.

ABOUT SIMPLESCANAI

SimpleScanAI provides the Simple Score™ – a proprietary 0-100 metric for business discoverability in AI-powered search. Founded in 2025 and pioneering the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) category, SimpleScanAI is establishing the industry standard for AI-readiness measurement.

