SimpleTherapy Now Offers Employers a Musculoskeletal Injury Prevention Program

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SimpleTherapy officially announced the debut of its Musculoskeletal Injury Prevention Program (MIPP). This brand new, first-of-its-kind service focuses on providing value to both the employees and employers. Employees can decrease the risk of suffering sprains and strains by maintaining healthy muscles and joints; employers are empowered with a tool to decrease the cost of treating preventable musculoskeletal injuries.

"This program focuses on the employees," says Tae Won Kim, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SimpleTherapy. "Through education and exercises we aim to help employees avoid injury and stay safe. The downstream effect to the employer is decreased claims for musculoskeletal injuries. It is a win-win situation for both parties."

Work-related musculoskeletal injuries have many causes. Although heavy physical labor is commonly associated with injury such as heavy lifting or pushing, repetitive motions such as vacuuming, mopping and typing can also cause pain. Interestingly, the healthcare and hospitality industries report some of the highest rates of musculoskeletal disorders. According to the CDC, "All healthcare workers who lift and move patients are at high risk for a back injury and other musculoskeletal disorders." In regards to the hospitality industry, California's Occupational Health and Standards Board approved new rules to help prevent injuries to housekeepers, indicating the high rates of sprains and strains these employees face.

With the introduction of the Musculoskeletal Injury Prevention Program, SimpleTherapy is focusing on employee health and leading the way to creating a healthy and happy workforce. "Employees are the backbone of the economy," says Arpit Khemka, CEO of SimpleTherapy. "Keeping our employees healthy and safe should be our number one priority."

About SimpleTherapy: SimpleTherapy is the industry-leading musculoskeletal solution for employers and health plans. Accessible through any device, SimpleTherapy guides members using evidence-based exercise therapy that adapts to their feedback and individual therapeutic response. Members reduce their pain, avoid unnecessary surgeries, and eliminate the need for addictive prescription opioids. SimpleTherapy has been recognized as 'Top Corporate Musculoskeletal Program' by Shortlister in 2019 and 2020.

