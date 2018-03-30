SimpleTire's New Feature Allows Customers to Schedule Tire Installation at Time of Purchase

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleTire launched a new feature that allows customers to schedule their installation appointment on its website.

In addition to shipping tires to an installation center of their choice, customers can now schedule their mounting and balancing during the checkout process by selecting an available date and time that fits their schedule.

Customers can search the largest selection of high-quality, new tires at the best prices and enjoy a simple buying experience on SimpleTire.com.

SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to offer scheduling services for tire installations.

"We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and offer more convenience to customers while also growing our network's businesses. From ongoing customer feedback and research, we know that more customers are buying tires online and want to schedule the installation online as well," said SimpleTire CEO, Andy Chalofsky.

The number of nationwide installation centers in SimpleTire's network continues to grow and has exceeded 10,000, giving customers more options and supporting even more businesses. This includes both large national partners as well as smaller local mechanics and repair shops, which represent a large portion.

About SimpleTire

SimpleTire is an online tire retailer that sources tire inventory from independent tire supply points across the country. Data and technology are used to provide people with the best prices on new tires for every vehicle and offer a simple purchasing experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique and various specialties.

