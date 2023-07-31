Simpleview & ASM Global Partnership to Provide a Cutting-Edge Network of Websites to a Portfolio of Venues

Companies combine expertise to deliver innovative technology solutions for arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues

TUCSON, Ariz., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview and ASM Global are pleased to announce a partnership created to provide a unified network of websites and technology solutions for the ASM Global portfolio of venues. The partnership was strategically designed to develop cohesive branding powered by a best-in-class technology stack and ticketing integrations that promote visitors and drive web conversions for arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

Simpleview, a leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, and ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, will serve the meetings and events ecosystem; by leveraging Simpleview's advanced technology and ASM Global's extensive global network, this partnership will enable clients to create captivating digital experiences that drive engagement and ticket sales and enhance venue marketing efforts.

Highlights of the partnership include:

  • Enhanced Website Capabilities: a new generation of website solutions with state-of-the-art features and functionalities equipped with user-friendly content management systems, robust event and ticketing integrations, interactive mapping tools, and seamless integration with social media platforms
  • Personalized Experiences: clients can deliver tailored content and offers to individual users, ensuring a highly personalized and engaging journey for every visitor
  • Mobile-Optimized Design: prioritization of mobile optimization, ensuring that websites are fully accessible across all screen sizes and platforms
  • Data-Driven Insights: comprehensive analytics and reporting gain insights into visitor behavior, marketing performance, and conversion rates so venues can make informed decisions and optimize marketing strategies effectively

"ASM Global is thrilled to work in partnership with Simpleview to create a cohesive, best-in-class website solution for our diverse global portfolio of stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers," said Alex Merchán, chief marketing officer at ASM Global. "From the start of this relationship, Simpleview has impressed us with its tech stack, service offering, data-driven approach, and talented team. We look forward to building and scaling this partnership in the years ahead."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

