Simpleview and ICCA Dedicated to Boosting Global Business Events Sector Recovery

24 May, 2023

International Congress and Convention Association launches Simpleview technology and services for digital transformation

TUCSON, Ariz., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview, a strategic technology partner of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), is pleased to announce its launch of ICCA's new technology stack. ICCA, which represents the interests of over 1,100 global meeting destinations, venues, suppliers, and partners in almost 100 countries and territories, now utilizes Simpleview's industry-leading products, services, and platforms.

This launch represents a complete overhaul and reinvention of the ICCA tech stack using Simpleview — a leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide. It includes a new ICCA website and content management system, a customer relationship management platform that powers the new ICCA member portal, and a reimagined association database that has been renamed "ICCA Business Intelligence."

"We are proud to be ICCA's technology partner and pleased to launch their new platforms," said Rich Reasons, president of Simpleview. "This digital transformation journey and deep collaboration with ICCA demonstrates our mutual commitment to the continued success of ICCA's global community now and for years to come."

This launch is a result of a multifaceted strategic technology partnership and a year-long process of discovery, exploration, and collaboration with input from stakeholders, senior leadership, and the ICCA Board of Directors. ICCA's top priority was to modernize technologies and add value to the member experience by better leveraging their knowledge hub, member collaboration and the association meetings database. Simpleview helped take the project from idea to reality. 

"Simpleview has been a great partner in helping us elevate our tools," said Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA. "Their global expertise, industry insights, technology, implementation processes, and team allowed us to reinvent how we interact with members. Our new website and supporting platforms have been re-engineered and optimized to provide more value while delivering the qualified business leads, knowledge sharing, and up-to-date industry information and best practices our members depend on." 

About Simpleview
Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

