Simpleview and Playeasy Announce a "Home Run" Partnership for DMOs to Meet Their Sports Tourism Goals

Simpleview

28 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

The companies announce a comprehensive sports tourism solution that includes a powerful integration that will better drive sports markets for destinations

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview and Playeasy have announced a partnership designed to better drive sports markets for destinations across the country.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, shared that after months of strategic planning with the team at Playeasy, the leading digital platform supporting sports event organizers, destinations, facilities, and events in the United States — the partnership was formed to build an integration of platforms and collaboration of thought leadership to fuel sports marketing for Simpleview customers.

The primary goal of the partnership is to leverage the companies' respective strengths to create a comprehensive sports tourism solution that is technology-driven with a powerful integration between the Simpleview and Playeasy tech stacks. The companies have expressed their dedication to strategically aligning and empowering the sports market by joining respective thought leadership in DMOs and sports tourism to drive success.

"After months of strategic planning with the Playeasy team, we're thrilled to share this partnership with Simpleview clients and sports tourism experts," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer at Simpleview. "The integration of our platforms to better drive sports marketing will be invaluable for destinations across the country. It's sure to be a home run."

Key benefits of the partnership, which clients can expect in Q4 of 2023, include:

  • Bringing more sporting events and event data to destinations with a powerful "lead connector" that enables Playeasy users to sync leads to Simpleview CRM
  • Measuring economic impact by either calculating estimated economic impact or enabling users to leverage the Event Impact Calculator (EIC) sports module
  • A single sign-on experience — allowing users to access both platforms with a single set of credentials, enhancing overall convenience

"Our team at Playeasy is on a mission to revolutionize the sports tourism industry by creating solutions that are both innovative and intuitive," said Sean Flaherty, co-founder and CEO of Playeasy. "Our partnership with Simpleview is a major milestone on our journey towards achieving this goal. By integrating Playeasy's user-friendly sales and marketing platform with Simpleview's robust CRM and CMS, we'll be able to provide destinations with the most powerful and seamless end-to-end product in sports tourism."

About Simpleview
Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Playeasy
Founded in 2018, Playeasy has rapidly become the largest digital network in the Sporting Event & Sports Tourism Industry, helping connect all stakeholders on a centralized & easy-to-use platform. Playeasy streamlines the ability for Event Organizers, Destinations, Sports Facilities, Local Businesses & Vendors to conduct business digitally, tell their story with dynamic marketing tools, & enhance the visitor experience for event attendees. To learn more, please visit playeasy.com and download our app in the Google Play Store & Apple App Store.

SOURCE Simpleview

