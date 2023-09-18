Simpleview Inaugurated Within the Spanish Tourism Board

The Spanish Tourism Board has welcomed Simpleview as a new collaborating company

MADRID, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview is proud to announce that it has been named a new collaborating company for the Spanish Tourism Board.

The collaborating company category includes corporations that are aligned with the Spanish Tourism Board goals — mainly the defence of the Spanish tourism sector and the economic and social assessment of tourism's impact.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM , CMS , and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, has headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, and offices worldwide — from Liverpool to Norway, passing through Mexico and twenty cities in the USA. In Spain, it is established in Malaga, in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Simpleview's innovative technology, unique website designs, and data-driven strategies empower destinations worldwide to boost tourism and improve the visitor experience.

Manuel Lara, director of Simpleview for Spain and Portugal, will represent the company within the Spanish Tourism Board. Lara has more than 20 years of experience in the tourism sector — the last 15 years holding management positions related to technology, innovation, and tourism marketing. He also participates as a speaker for tourism and innovation events and was an advisory member of the regional committee created during the COVID-19 pandemic in Andalucia.

"With pride, humility, and enthusiasm, we present ourselves as an ally that can contribute new elements to the strategic vision of the Spanish tourism industry, acquired by working on important projects for almost 1,000 tourist destinations spread across all continents," said Lara. "From country brands such as Norway, Northern Ireland, Dubai, Jamaica, Wales, and Scotland to big cities like New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Liverpool, Manchester, Vancouver, Melbourne, Prague, and other regions and communities such as Madrid. Today, we put all that knowledge and expertise at the disposal of the Spanish Tourism Board."

Juan Molas, the president of the Spanish Tourism Board, said, "The entry of Simpleview reinforces the connection of the Tourism Board with the IT sector and its application to progress and improve the tourism sector. We are convinced that the collaboration with this powerful multinational company will bring great synergies and will contribute to mobilising valuable knowledge towards the design of new tourism models."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organisations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About the Spanish Tourism Board

A business and professional association created in 1986 in which the different sectors are represented by tourism. Among its main objectives are to convey to public opinion and Spanish society the real assessment of tourism based on scientific research and analysis of this activity. At the moment, the Spanish Tourism Board is made up of more than 100 business professionals with recognized experience and prestige. www.mesadelturismo.org

