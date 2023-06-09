Simpleview Releases the Simpleview Sales Quarterly Q1 2023 Report

The Q3 2023 edition of the sought-after report provides DMOs with the information needed to support their sales strategies and stakeholder communications

TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview has released the Simpleview Sales Quarterly Q1 2023 report. As the most comprehensive review of the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry's sales performance, this report was created with aggregated data from 226 DMOs, pulled from Simpleview CRM, to help them benchmark their first-quarter performance compared to other DMOs of their size and region.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, and 2Synergize, LLC, a Simpleview consulting company, shared the following highlights from the report:

  • In Q1 2023, lead volume in the pipeline exceeded Q1 2019 by 22%
  • For leads in the pipeline in Q1 2023, the average peak rooms was 5.3% larger compared to 2019
  • The number of bookings and booked room nights lags behind Q1 2019 numbers by 9.3% and 6.5% respectively
  • The top market segment for both hotel meetings and convention center event leads was Health & Medical, Pharmaceutical, and Q1 2023 shows a significant growth in pipeline health over 2019

"The Simpleview Sales Quarterly Q1 2023 aims to understand the pipeline health and progress of bookings the industry made in the first three months of 2023," said Christine "Shimo" Shimasaki, CDME, CHIA, managing director at 2Synergize, LLC. "Each edition of this sought-after report furthers our ongoing goal of giving DMOs information they can use to support their sales strategies and educate their communities and stakeholders about the current state of the industry."

Download the Simpleview Sales Quarterly Q1 2023 report here.

About Simpleview
Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

