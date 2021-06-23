Simplex Health Accelerates Growth With Key Executive Hires

AMBLER, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Health, the leading provider of evidence-based medical nutrition therapies has appointed four executive-level team members and nine dietitians in response to rapid partner and referral growth.

Kyle Branch, Director of Business Operations will work closely with Simplex's Patient Scheduling Team to improve the overall patient experience – optimizing front-end operations, billing, insurance credentialing, and more. With 15 years of experience in both the welfare and healthcare sectors, Mr. Branch brings his deep knowledge of business operations, program design and implementation, project management, training, and development to the role.

For nearly 20 years, Jesson Geipel, Director of Marketing and Communications has managed communication efforts for mid-sized non-profit and for-profit companies. Ms. Geipel will spearhead a variety of marketing and PR initiatives to position Simplex Health as the market leader in medical nutrition.

Medical Reimbursement Manager, Amy Rabins boasts over 20 years of experience in the medical billing field. In this role, Ms. Rabins oversees billing and collections related to Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance which includes monitoring and analyzing payments to identify contractual variances, underpayments, and denials.

Newly added Strategic Partnership Manager, Emily Crawford is tasked with managing Simplex's trusted partnership relationships, and brokering new ones through on-site visits, educational webinars, networking events, and more. While Ms. Crawford began her career as a Registered Dietitian with Simplex Health, she made the decision to transition to the partnerships team after seeing first-hand the lifechanging power of Simplex's medical nutrition therapy.

Founder and CEO, David Rambo comments, "It's an exhilarating time here at Simplex Health. Over just the past few months, we've nearly doubled in size and the pace has rapidly accelerated from a patient and partnership perspective. I remain humbled by the blessings we continue to receive. We're steadily getting closer to the vision I had when I founded this company – to give everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status or location, access to the lifechanging power of functional medicine."

Simplex Health is currently looking to fill the following roles: Business Analyst, Lead Patient Scheduling Coordinator, and a People and Culture Specialist. To learn more, visit https://simplexhealth.applytojob.com/apply.

About Simplex Health

Simplex Health is reimagining the conventional healthcare model with progressive, evidence-based, clinically proven protocols that can prevent and even reverse the world's most disruptive diseases and chronic conditions – from type 2 diabetes to obesity, hypertension, women's health issues, cancer, and more. For over five years, Simplex Health has worked as a trusted partner alongside healthcare systems, specialty practices, physicians, and corporations to provide patients of all populations access to its life changing, insurance-funded therapies. Patients connect with medically supervised dietitians and health coaches through an intuitive technology platform – receiving custom nutrition and lifestyle interventions tailored to their unique biochemistry. Plus, 24/7 care team access gives patients the support, guidance, and accountability necessary for lasting behavior change. Appointments are available via telehealth and in-person at select locations. Powerful Therapies. Simple Solutions. Simplex Health is Medicine Reimagined. www.simplexhealth.com.

