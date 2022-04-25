SIMPLEX HEALTH APPOINTS HEALTH CATALYST'S MARLOWE DAZLEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

30 Years of Healthcare Strategy and Financial Operations Expertise

AMBLER, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Health , the leading provider of evidence-based medical nutrition therapies, today announced the appointment of Marlowe Dazley to its Board of Directors, effective April 14, 2022.

As Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Financial Advisory services for Health Catalyst , Marlowe Dazley provides strategic financial management consulting for healthcare payers and providers. Marlowe has served as strategic advisor to multiple healthcare delivery systems throughout the country – often navigating complex business models and competitive markets to drive clinical and financial improvement, achieve strategic and operational priorities, and gain a competitive advantage. His passion for leveraging data and analytics to drive operational change has helped countless forward-thinking, innovative organizations completely transform their companies.

David Rambo, Simplex Health Founder and CEO comments, "Marlowe brings an extensive amount of healthcare advisory experience to the table. His proven expertise in company strategy, revenue cycle management, operational efficiencies, and operation technology enhancements will undoubtedly be an asset to our organization."

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Dazley has worked with a host of organizations including the office of the U.S. Surgeon General, managed care operations, finance, administration, and consulting. Since 1996, he has consulted for Ernst & Young in the Los Angeles healthcare consulting practice, Phase 2 Consulting, Premier and PNC Bank. Marlowe has participated in numerous strategic planning engagements, mergers and acquisitions, and performance improvement initiatives. These positions have allowed him to develop a deep understanding of healthcare operations, technology, industry, competitors, consumers and clients.

Simplex Health is reimagining the conventional healthcare model with progressive, evidence-based, clinically proven protocols that can prevent and even reverse the world's most disruptive diseases and chronic conditions – from type 2 diabetes to obesity, hypertension, women's health issues, cancer, and more. For over five years, Simplex Health has worked as a trusted partner alongside healthcare systems, specialty practices, physicians, and corporations to provide patients of all populations access to its life changing, insurance-funded therapies. Patients connect with medically supervised dietitians and health coaches through an intuitive technology platform – receiving custom nutrition and lifestyle interventions tailored to their unique biochemistry. Plus, 24/7 care team access gives patients the support, guidance, and accountability necessary for lasting behavior change. Appointments are available via telehealth and in-person at select locations. Powerful Therapies. Simple Solutions. Simplex Health is Medicine Reimagined. www.simplexhealth.com .

