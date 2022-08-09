SIMPLEX WELLNESS UNITES WITH HEALTHEASE

Powerhouse Partnership Merges 30 Years of Corporate Healthcare Strategy With Proven Fitness and Wellness Solutions

AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Wellness , delivering turnkey fitness and wellness solutions to employers of all sizes today announced it is acquiring HealthEase – a company dedicated to fitness facility design, management, and corporate wellness solutions. HealthEase Founder and President Armand Tecco will remain heavily involved as Chief Strategist and Vice President of Business Development, while Simplex Wellness Founder and CEO David Rambo will assume the role of President and CEO of HealthEase.

HealthEase's name recognition and robust client base will allow Simplex Wellness to deliver its unique, integrated wellness programs to more clients than ever before. Simplex Wellness's holistic programs and technology will aid in membership recruitment and retention, data tracking and reporting, wellness testing and evaluation, and more.

For over 30 years, HealthEase (an approved Independence Blue Cross Worksite Wellness Vendor) has worked with companies of all sizes – from pharmaceutical and financial companies to law firms, medical facilities, biotechnology companies, community and recreation centers, and school campuses – to take wellness initiatives from inception to implementation.

Since 2012, Simplex Wellness has served as a one-stop-shop for fitness solutions, walking clients through every step of the process – from program inception to planning, design, staffing, and implementation. In addition, Simplex Wellness offers health coaching and nutrition counseling via its affiliation with Simplex Health, a leading medical nutrition therapy company.

David Rambo, Simplex Wellness Founder and CEO comments, "Armand is a true pioneer, and the reason HealthEase has become such an icon in the corporate welIness and fitness sector. I'm incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed both a fruitful partnership and lasting friendship with Armand." Rambo continues, "He's known for building incredible relationships with his clients and his team and it's an honor for me to continue that legacy. This has been years in the making, and I could not be more thrilled to see this come to fruition."

"Having known David for the past 10 years and partnered with him on several business accounts, I know he shares my passion for improving people's lives through enhanced health and fitness," comments Armand Tecco. "I am extremely pleased HealthEase will continue to grow under his visionary leadership."

As two of the largest fitness management and wellness solutions in the Philadelphia metro area, Simplex Wellness and HealthEase will continue to operate on behalf of their respective clients under their current brand names.

About Simplex Wellness

Simplex Wellness offers turnkey fitness and wellness solutions that seamlessly incorporate into your business operations, tenant amenity, or township. We create self-sufficient on-site fitness centers to inspire, educate, and motivate your employees to become the healthiest versions of themselves. We believe that company culture is everything, which is why our fitness professionals are an extension of your team – ensuring smooth day-to-day operations, high rates of participation, and a satisfying experience for both fitness center members and the client liaisons. https://simplexwellness.com

About HealthEase

Since 1987, HealthEase has been managing corporate, community, campus, and residential fitness facilities while also providing a wide variety of customized fitness and wellness services. From fitness center planning and design to staffing and programming, we ensure our clients maximize their investment in the health and fitness of their groups. www.healtheasefitness.com

About Simplex Health

Simplex Health is reimagining the conventional healthcare model with progressive, evidence-based, clinically proven protocols that can prevent and even reverse the world's most disruptive diseases and chronic conditions – from type 2 diabetes to obesity, hypertension, women's health issues, cancer, and more. For over five years, Simplex Health has worked as a trusted partner alongside healthcare systems, specialty practices, physicians, and corporations to provide patients of all populations access to its life changing, insurance-funded therapies. Patients connect with medically supervised dietitians and health coaches through an intuitive technology platform – receiving custom nutrition and lifestyle interventions tailored to their unique biochemistry. Plus, 24/7 care team access gives patients the support, guidance, and accountability necessary for lasting behavior change. Appointments are available via telehealth and in-person at select locations. Powerful Therapies. Simple Solutions. Simplex Health is Medicine Reimagined. www.simplexhealth.com

