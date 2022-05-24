SIMPLi Grows Regenerative Retail Footprint Through Partnership with Whole Foods Market

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPLi , a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Business-to-Business (B2B) food company, announced today it has expanded its Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC™) Quinoa product line and launched their second product category of single-origin oils with Whole Foods Market. SIMPLi is the first food brand to achieve ROC™ in South America for its quinoa and beans, which means its products meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker and social fairness.

SIMPLi expanded its ROC™ quinoa line to include three new Whole Foods Market regions: South Pacific (Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada), South (the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi), and Florida. This expansion increases the Baltimore-headquartered brand's footprint by over 140 additional stores, growing their placement into approximately 200 WFM locations across the nation and accelerating access to SIMPLi's ROC™ products.

According to Matt Cohen, co-founder, SIMPLi, "We're excited to broaden our relationship with Whole Foods Market given our strong alignment on Regenerative Organic Certified products. This expansion will allow new consumers to discover our brand, to access authentic single-origin ingredients, and to learn about the importance of transparency in global supply chains, ethical sourcing, and combating climate change through regenerative practices."

In addition to the expansion of its ROC™ quinoa line, SIMPLi is also launching a new product line at Whole Foods: single-origin extra virgin olive oils. SIMPLi strategically targeted oils as its second product category launch since Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is the most fraudulent food item in the marketplace. SIMPLi's single-origin Greek 100% EVOO & EVOO Blend products will be available in more than 125 WFM stores across the nation (Mid-Atlantic, South, and Florida regions). SIMPLi 100% EVOO is directly sourced from Sparta, Greece and is made for dipping or drizzling. SIMPLi EVOO Blend (a combination of SIMPLi EVOO & SIMPLi Sunflower Oil) is directly sourced from Sparta, Greece, and Poltava, Ukraine, respectively, blended in-house in the USA, and is made for cooking, baking, or pan-frying. This new launch gives SIMPLi the platform to advance its mission of fighting food fraudulency by leveraging its fully vertical supply chains to provide consumers with authentic, single-origin oils.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Whole Foods Market," said Sarela Herrada, SIMPLi's cofounder. "As two brands focused on promoting regenerative agriculture and informing consumers about where their food comes from and how it's grown, there is a strong orientation between us and enormous potential for making an impact together."

About SIMPLi:

SIMPLi was launched in 2020 by co-founders Sarela Herrada and Matt Cohen with a mission to fix our broken food system and transform it into one that is good for you, for the planet, and for producers.

Based in Baltimore, MD, the company works directly with farming communities around the world to source sustainably grown, high-quality ingredients and bring them directly to consumers through foodservice brands such as sweetgreen, Daily Harvest, &pizza, and PLNT Burger, and through retailers like Whole Foods Market, Faire, Patagonia Provisions, and HIVE.

By working directly with farming communities, SIMPLi's vertical supply chain eliminates the middleman, shifting value back to farmers and ensuring consumers and businesses receive nutrient-dense products of integrity.

SIMPLi is a Fair For Life Certified company and Regenerative Organic Certified™, meaning its production sites support sustainable livelihoods for farmers and workers by providing lasting, positive change in income sustainability, community and individual well-being, empowerment, and environmental stewardship.

