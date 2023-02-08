Simpli Home® to Plant One Tree for Each Purchase Made on Its Ecommerce Site

Simpli Home Tree Planting Program, in partnership with Evertreen, aims to offset 750 tons of carbon dioxide.

CONCORD, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli Home announces the launch of the Simpli Home Tree Planting Program in which one mangrove tree will be planted in the Gazi Mangrove Forest, Kenya, for each purchase on its ecommerce site, simpli-home.com.

The goal of the Simpli Home Tree Planting Program is to offset 750 tons of carbon dioxide, which is one of the efforts the company is making to eventually achieve carbon neutrality. In addition, the program will help to create an ecosystem for animals and plants, prevent soil erosion, and provide work opportunities for local populations.

"Implementing a tree planting program was a natural next step for Simpli Home, given our commitment to protecting the environment," says Erez Weinreich, co-president of Simpli Home. "One of our core values is: Do the right thing. With the Simpli Home Tree Planting Program, we are giving our customers the opportunity to do the right thing and help us help the planet."

To ensure the success of the program, the furniture brand decided to make all purchases of products on simpli-home.com eligible for the program, and not limit it to select items made entirely of wood. Information about the Simpli Home Tree Planting Program will be prominently displayed throughout simpli-home.com, including during the checkout process, and featured in post-purchase emails.

Simpli Home's partner for this program is Evertreen, the only platform worldwide enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. Evertreen works with local farmers to plant and care for the trees, and provides monitoring via satellites specialized for agriculture to track the health of the forests. Video updates from farmers and a counter to display a real-time total of trees planted will allow Simpli Home and its customers to follow the progress of the program.

Simpli Home takes pride in being an environmentally conscious company. Their furniture products use sustainably-sourced wood, harvested through processes that prevent damage to ecosystems, watersheds, wildlife, and trees. They became a 100% plastic-neutral business in 2021, and are striving to become plastic positive by 2025 and carbon neutral by 2030.

The Simpli Home Tree Planting Program is the latest initiative in the company's environmental and social activism, which includes partnerships with: CleanHub to recover and safely dispose of ocean-bound plastic; Plan International for gender equality and inclusion; Hand in Hand to build equality between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel; and New Circles to provide basic necessities for those in need.

About Simpli Home®

Established in 2001, Simpli Home is an ecommerce furniture company with a mission to make beautiful, high-quality furniture affordable for everyone. We keep things simple by designing timeless, "high-value essentials" built with exceptional quality—solid wood, high-grade fabrics, and hand craftsmanship—without the typical bloat and overhead of a traditional brand. We pass that value to our customers and strive to make them say "wow".

