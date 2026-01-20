SIMPLi Launches "Moved By Motherhood" Challenge on Strava, Becoming the First Brand Partner to Activate Its New Stroller Tag

The challenge reframes stroller miles as real movement and rewards moms for the consistency it takes to keep families moving

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPLi , the regenerative organic pantry staples brand, is teaming up with Strava , the app for active people, to launch Moved by Motherhood: a three-week walking and running challenge designed to acknowledge the everyday movement that powers family life. The challenge builds on Nourish Like a Mother, SIMPLi's platform celebrating the steady, practical care that keeps families going, and brings it off the plate and into real life.

Launching on Monday, January 26, and open to Strava users in California, Florida, and New York, the challenge invites participants to log 30 minutes per day of walking or running with a stroller using Strava's brand new stroller tag feature, for a total of 11 hours over three weeks. Completion unlocks one free SIMPLi grocery item, and one participant will win a Thule Urban Glide 3 all-terrain stroller plus a year of SIMPLi's nutrient-dense regenerative organic certified products.*

Recognizing Movement That Already Exists

Motherhood already demands miles: from daycare drop-offs and grocery runs to the quiet loops that make space for breathing room. Moved by Motherhood reframes those stroller miles not as a bonus workout, but as real movement worthy of acknowledgment.

"This challenge isn't about adding more to anyone's plate. As a mom of three, I know movement is already built into everyday life," said Sarela Herrada, co-founder and co-CEO of SIMPLi. "This is simply about naming what moms already do, every single day, and offering something supportive in return."

Fuel for Real Life

SIMPLi's role is rooted in nourishment that fits into daily routines. With regeneratively grown heirloom beans and grains, single-origin extra virgin olive oils and avocado oils, and pantry staples sourced directly from ancestral farming communities, SIMPLi provides clean-tested, nutrient-dense ingredients that help families keep going.

By linking movement to everyday nourishment, SIMPLi aims to affirm the consistency that makes family life possible.

How It Works

Join Moved by Motherhood on Strava

Log 30 minutes a day of stroller-tagged activity

Reach 11 hours total over three weeks

Earn a free SIMPLi item

Be entered to win a Thule Urban Glide 3 all-terrain stroller plus a year of SIMPLi products.*

Community Activation With The Mom Walk Collective

To bring the challenge to life beyond the app, SIMPLi is partnering with The Mom Walk Collective , a national community that creates space for moms to connect through movement. Together, the organizations will host ambassador-led stroller walks with sampling in select California and Florida cities, and invite moms across the country to participate through coordinated walk moments.

Every walk counts. Every push matters. Sometimes acknowledgment is the fuel that keeps us moving. To learn more and redeem rewards, visit eatsimpli.com and strava.com/clubs/SIMPLi .

About SIMPLi

SIMPLi is a regenerative organic pantry staples brand making it easier to cook simply, eat well, and stay nourished, without compromising on quality or values. SIMPLi offers nutrient-dense, single-origin beans & legumes, grains, oils, spices, and superfoods sourced to support healthier families and a healthier planet. Available nationwide across retail, foodservice, and online at eatsimpli.com .

*Open to eligible Strava athletes in California, New York, and Florida. Must complete all challenge requirements using the stroller tag. See full Terms & Conditions at eatsimpli.com/pages/terms-conditions

SOURCE SIMPLi