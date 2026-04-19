Simpli5 Announces Platform Expansion Designed to Close the Gap Between Self-Awareness and Team Action

Behavioral intelligence leader addresses the knowing-doing problem that leaves most assessment investments unrealized

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli5, the behavioral intelligence platform that powers team effectiveness at organizations including LinkedIn, Kaiser Permanente, and Notion, today announced a significant expansion of its platform aimed at solving one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise learning and development: the knowing-doing gap.

While behavioral assessments have proliferated across the Fortune 500, the vast majority of users never return to their insights after initial onboarding — leaving significant organizational investment unrealized. The upcoming Simpli5 release is engineered specifically to close that gap, translating one-time self-awareness into an ongoing team practice embedded in the flow of daily work.

"Self-awareness that lives in a report is just data. Self-awareness that lives in your daily relationships is transformation," said Karen Wright Gordon, Founder and CEO of Simpli5. "We built this because we knew the highest-value moments in our platform were sitting unused for too many users. These features are about closing that gap without adding friction."

The expansion introduces a suite of interconnected capabilities designed to keep behavioral insights present in the flow of daily work — accessible at the moments that matter most, and creating reinforcing loops that grow in value as organizational adoption scales.

Unlike point-in-time assessments, Simpli5 is engineered to compound in value over time. Each connection made, each insight applied, and each colleague activated increases the network intelligence available to every user on the platform. The upcoming release is designed to accelerate that compounding effect.

Full feature details and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Simpli5

Simpli5 powered by 5 Dynamics is a behavioral intelligence platform built on the science of five natural work energy phases: Explore, Excite, Examine, Execute, and Evaluate. Unlike static assessment tools, Simpli5 is a living team intelligence platform that deepens in value as adoption scales across an organization. Its AI coaching product, SenSai, delivers personalized behavioral insights at the moment of need.

For more information, visit simpli5.com.

SOURCE Simpli5