Simpli5 Team Intelligence Platform Linked to Measurable Gains in Clinical Quality Across Healthcare Organizations

Independent research finds that healthcare teams using Simpli5 outperform peers on physician engagement, patient experience, and six clinical quality measures — with statistical significance across all outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli5, the team intelligence platform built on the science of human energy dynamics, announced the release of independent research demonstrating that healthcare organizations using Simpli5 achieved statistically significant improvements across physician engagement, patient experience, and clinical quality outcomes — in every category measured.

The study, conducted independently by a major U.S. health system, compared clinics that received Simpli5 training with a matched control group that did not. The results were consistent and striking: trained practices outperformed untrained peers in all six clinical quality measures studied, and physician engagement climbed from the 34th to the 79th percentile nationally — a 45-point leap over the course of the program.

"Better teams deliver better care. This research makes that case better than we ever could ourselves." — Karen Gordon, CEO, Simpli5

Key Findings

1. Clinical Quality Improvement

Practices with Simpli5 training significantly outperformed those without across all six quality measures studied (p<0.001):

Quality Measure Without Simpli5 With Simpli5 Cervical Cancer Screening +0.63 % +1.78 % Colorectal Cancer Screening +0.81 % +1.07 % Pneumonia Vaccination (Older Adults) +0.50 % +1.82 % Diabetes Eye Exam +5.41 % +6.57 % Diabetes A1c Poor Control >9% +0.15 % -0.38%* Depression Remission +2.19 % +3.49 %

*Lower is better for A1c poor control. Trained practices were the only group to move this metric in the right direction.

2. Physician Engagement

The health system's physician engagement index climbed from the 34th to the 79th percentile nationally following the Simpli5 program. The proportion of disengaged physicians dropped from 6.4% to 0.8%, while the engaged category grew from 28.2% to 41.0%.

Staff surveys reflected the same trend: across every dimension measured, team members reported meaningful improvements in collaboration, clinic-wide awareness, and feeling that their opinions were respected.

3. Patient Experience

Compared to the national ambulatory sample and the non-trained control group, clinics using Simpli5 improved across all three key Press Ganey patient experience metrics: overall assessment of the practice, patients reporting that staff worked well together, and likelihood of recommending the practice. Control group scores remained flat over the same period.

About the Research

The study was conducted independently by a major U.S. health system over multiple years across participating primary care clinics. Clinics completed the Simpli5 Starting Point Assessment, giving all staff members individual energy profiles, followed by two-session rollouts: an individual debrief and a team debrief focused on collaboration styles. Results were compared against a matched control group of clinics that did not receive the intervention.

About Simpli5

Simpli5 is a team intelligence platform grounded in the science of 5 Dynamics — a framework for understanding how individuals naturally approach their work and where they invest their energy. By helping teams understand each other's energy patterns, Simpli5 enables more effective collaboration, reduces friction, and drives measurable performance outcomes. The platform is used by organizations ranging from healthcare systems to enterprise teams across industries.

For more information, visit simpli5.com.

SOURCE Simpli5