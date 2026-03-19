Simpli5®, Great Place to Work®, and Belonging Intelligence Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Trust in the Age of AI

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Simpli5

Mar 19, 2026, 12:35 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli5®, the leading platform powered by the 5 Dynamics® methodology, Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, and Belonging Intelligence, a pioneer in trust measurement and organizational belonging, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration is designed to help organizations navigate the accelerating adoption of AI by strengthening the human systems of trust, transparency, and belonging that drive performance and innovation.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

  • Integrating Simpli5's® actionable 5 Dynamics® methodology utilizing SenSai™ to enhance team performance and collaboration.

  • Leveraging Great Place To Work's® Trust Index employee engagement survey to assess, build and enhance workplace trust.

  • Applying Belonging Intelligence's expertise to assess, diagnose, activate and sustain trust, transparency, and belonging during AI adoption.

  • Providing leaders with clear frameworks and actionable insights to build resilient, high-performing workplaces.

  • Creating a comprehensive trust operating model that aligns technology with human potential.

"AI doesn't create the trust problem; it exposes it," said Karen Wright Gordon, CEO of Simpli5®. "Our partnership with Belonging Intelligence and Great Place To Work® equips organizations with the tools and frameworks to clarify boundaries, build transparency, and invest in capability so that technology and people can thrive together."

"Whether organizations are just beginning or already advancing their AI strategies, trust, transparency, and belonging are what turn adoption into sustainable impact," said Brian Reaves, Founder and CEO of Belonging Intelligence.

This partnership is part of a broader ecosystem including BE Labs, Eagle on One, Jennifer Brown Speaks, Johnson Consulting Group, The People Equation and Upton Consulting Group, uniting thought leaders committed to building workplaces where belonging and performance go hand in hand.

About Simpli5®
Simpli5® is the software platform built on the 5 Dynamics® methodology, helping organizations enhance performance, collaboration, and well-being by understanding how people approach work.

Learn more about Simpli5®

About Great Place To Work®
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations create and sustain high-trust, high-performance workplaces through research, analytics, and certification.

Learn more about Great Place To Work®

About Belonging Intelligence
Belonging Intelligence helps organizations close the gap between AI acceleration and human trust, connecting trust measurement with actionable strategies to build cultures where technology and people succeed together.

Learn more about Belonging Intelligence

If you're ready to make trust your competitive advantage, let's start a conversation.

SOURCE Simpli5

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