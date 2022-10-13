SimpliBraces Now Offers Brava by Brius

Innovative, Hidden Alternative to Traditional Braces

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliBraces is announcing a new treatment option for those who want to straighten their smiles. Unlike traditional braces or clear aligners, Brava by Brius is an advanced, discreet procedure that occurs behind teeth, completely out of sight, with specialized lingual braces. Dr. Isaak Yelizar, owner and operator of SimpliBraces and board-certified orthodontist, is excited to include Brava as one of the services offered at the practice. For many patients, this new option can be not only a game changer for their teeth but for their confidence and quality of life.

Dr. Yelizar said, "With Brava, patients don't have to wait until the end of treatment to feel confident in their smiles. They can maintain their appearance throughout the process and still achieve the desired results." Hidden from view, Brava by Brius doesn't draw unwanted attention like traditional braces or even clear aligners do.

In addition to being less conspicuous, Dr. Yelizar said, "Treatment with Brava typically takes only half the amount of time as traditional braces, and while appointments are still necessary to change the tension, Brava adjustments involve less discomfort."

Already at SimpliBraces, Dr. Yelizar hears patients expressing gratitude about being able to continue oral hygiene as usual with Brava. Unlike the metal brackets and wires that require special upkeep, Brava doesn't directly connect teeth together, meaning patients can brush and floss exactly the same as before. This easy maintenance means that patients can run into fewer cavities and focus on enjoying a straighter, healthier, more confident smile.

Brava by Brius is now available at SimpliBraces for patients in the Queens area, and you can get a consultation with Dr. Yelizar by contacting the practice online or calling the office.

For more information about Brava by Brius, visit: https://www.simplibraces.com/hidden-braces.html#brius

