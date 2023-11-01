Simplici Sign Unveils Cost Efficient Digital Signature Solution Tailored for Financial Services

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplici Sign, a pioneering digital signature platform targeted at the financial services sector, proudly announces its launch. The revolutionary Simplici Sign, accessible at simplici.io, is poised to transform the digital signature landscape, offering unparalleled affordability, integrated biometric verification, and a suite of robust features.

Affordable Innovation Redefining Industry Norms

Simplici Sign introduces unprecedented value for unlimited packets at a $4.99 monthly subscription + $0.50 per packet - maxed out at $35 per month per user. This pricing structure represents a ~80% cost reduction compared to many industry giants. Try it to believe it: Get your first five signature packets absolutely free. Choose Simplici Sign and make the smart, affordable choice today. 

Key Features Powered by AI:

  • Biometric Verification: Advanced biometric verification ensures the authenticity of signatures.
  • Optical Character Recognition(OCR): Reduce process time and data entry errors with pre-filled fields based on scanned government identification through biometric verification
  • Multi-signing Capability: Streamline complex signing processes by enabling simultaneous document signing.
  • Overlay Forms: Remove tedious setup of individualized documents by adding input fields once and then auto-populate across multiple documents (i.e., fund investments at different levels, employee offer letters).  
  • Ordering of Signatures: Simplify and sequence signature acquisition for more efficient workflows.
  • Fully Legal Binding Agreements: Simplici Sign produces fully legal and binding agreements at a fraction of the cost.

Simplici Sign empowers financial professionals to expedite document signing processes, curtail expenses, and bolster security, all while guaranteeing compliance with stringent legal standards.

Security of your agreements is paramount for Simplici, "The organization's information security program is strengthened through its commitment to recognized industry standards and best practices. This commitment includes, but is not limited to, adherence to ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 22301, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and a Principal-Based Privacy Program, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and others" says Jayant Sonsurkar, CISO of Simplici.

Visit simplici.io for more information.

About Simplici 

Simplici (simplici.io) is a mobile-first, biometrically driven end-to-end account origination platform for expedited Know Your Customer (KYC), Know your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), integrated E-sign, Investor Accreditation (506b & 506c), Funds Transfer, and Biometric Payment Fraud Solution with best in class security.  Our solution drives fewer abandoned processes and reduced onboarding time with complete security at a substantially lower cost.

CONTACT: Jim Delaney, [email protected], (702) 483-0269

SOURCE Simplici.io

