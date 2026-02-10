Simplicis Named Launch Partner For The Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Echo Ready Digital Solutions Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicis today announced that it is the launch partner for the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Echo Ready Digital Solutions Program with the introduction of Ledger™ Echo Ready Platform.

Echo acoustic liquid handling is widely recognized as the gold standard for contactless liquid dispensing and supports key workflows in early drug discovery as well as emerging applications in biotherapeutics engineering, synthetic biology, and nanotechnology. The technology supports highly combinatorial workflows, miniaturization, and enables the production of high-quality assay-ready plates while reducing contamination risk associated with traditional liquid handlers.

The Echo Ready partnership program aims to deliver expanded value for customers of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and its partners by offering ready-to-execute kits and chemistries that are dispensed directly from Echo Qualified source labware as well as digital solutions that directly interface with Echo instruments.

Managing the large volumes of data that acoustic workflows generate remains a significant challenge, and manual data handling introduces risk to scientific research reproducibility. Simplicis has addressed these challenges through long-standing experience in acoustic dispensing workflows. Since launching Ledger™ Acoustic in 2011, Simplicis has developed a comprehensive integration for Echo instruments and Access Workstations. With more than 15 years of experience, Simplicis delivers a data and workflow management platform designed to support complex experimental designs, including pooling, mixtures, and dynamic curve generation.

Ledger™ Echo Ready Platform represents the next evolution of Ledger™ Acoustic and expands access to this capability across a broader range of users. The solution is compatible with all Echo instrument models and provides robust, reliable data management. Validated across more than 300 workflows, the Ledger™ Echo Ready Platform supports sample-agnostic data integrity. All acoustic operations are captured within a fully digital chain of custody, creating a complete audit trail to support compliant, efficient laboratory operations.

As part of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Echo Ready Digital Solutions Program, the Ledger™ Echo Ready Platform delivers a LIMS-in-a-box solution designed specifically for Echo users. The platform is commercially deployable and enables ready-to-execute workflows for Echo customers worldwide.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Simplicis are both based in Indianapolis, IN.

