Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of Eddie Hudson's New Single "Till the End" Featuring Sierra Day

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4th, 2021, Eddie Hudson's single "Till the End" featuring Nevis, Minnesota area vocalist Sierra Day, hits digital retailers and streaming sites worldwide.

Eddie Hudson is a Multi-Platinum Award winning audio engineer for his work with the Fugees' "The Score" album. After many long studio sessions, Hudson's "Till the End" featuring Sierra Day, is ready for House Music lovers the world over.

“Till the End”

Hudson, co-owner of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota based record label Simplicity 26 Records, grew up in the East Quogue, Long Island area and now resides in Manhattan, NY.

Hudson has been spinning records since the late-1980s all over New York City. He started working at Quad Recording in Manhattan in 1990, where he did many sessions with Frankie Knuckles, Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, and other various artists. As he progressed in the music industry, he won a Multi-Platinum Award for mixing the Fugees (The Score) and went on to work with Isaac Hayes, Missy Elliot, and Alicia Keys.

His new track, "Ashley's Track," is being released by Muted Trax in late July. Then, in August, a remix Eddie Hudson completed with Simplicity 26's newest artist, KLÖ "Luv's So Good," will be featured on a remix compilation album with Kenny Summit and Mike Dominico.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson and business partner, Matthew Clark; sought out a vocalist for two of his productions "Till the End' and "Nowhere Flown". Both tracks have a Funk/Disco type sound, mixed with a House/Tribal House vibe. Sierra Day, a Nevis, Minnesota native, auditioned for the job. Her powerful vocals in her rendition of Christina Aguilera's, "Beautiful," that she had posted on Facebook grabbed their attention; Hudson stated, "She's the one!", and Clark offered her the job.

Recently, a deal was made between Simplicity 26 Records and the Producers of the Horror Film "Scream Bloody Murder" to feature "Till the End" on their film's soundtrack. Recently, "Till the End" was exclusively featured on DJ Kool Emdee's show Afrotronik, on FM 90.1 KPFT; Houston, TX's Community Radio Station.

In mid-June, "Till the End' was wrapped up and is now set for worldwide digital release on July 4th, 2021

About Simplicity 26 Records

Simplicity 26 is an international independent record label with the expertise to give artists a competitive edge in today's music industry. A subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music Productions, One Beat Music Kenya, Com'ere Productions, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & Simplicity 26 Distribution; it is operated by Executive Producer Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark, Engineer/Producer Eddie Hudson (Multi-platinum Award Winner), and Producer/Engineer Fitzerynold Cadet (Bass Guitarist for VAYB). Some artists with signed works to Simplicity 26 are KLÖ, Manny Rebel, Ella René, Mickey Orlando, David Wiegand, Ivan Lee & Friends, Eddie Hudson, Mapozi Classic, & Rofence.

