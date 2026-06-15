Simplicity Acquires August H. Velten & Associates, Welcoming August Velten as a Simplicity Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of August H. Velten & Associates, Inc., an independent retail wealth management and annuity producer based in Melbourne, Florida. With this acquisition, founder August Velten becomes a Simplicity Partner, and the RIA will soon rebrand as Simplicity Wealth Advisors: Melbourne.

"Augie Velten and his talented team have been exceptional partners to Simplicity for years, achieving impressive growth by leveraging our integrated training, marketing, and wealth management resources," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity Group. "This transaction demonstrates our ability to successfully design and execute continuity and succession plans for our integrated advisors."

"Joining Simplicity as a full partner is an exciting step forward for our firm and our clients," said August Velten. "By deepening our alignment with Simplicity, we gain access to an unparalleled depth of institutional support, cutting-edge technology, and a broader array of products. This ensures our team is perfectly positioned to grow, while cementing a clear, stable succession path that guarantees our clients will be taken care of for a long time in the future."

About Velten & Associates

Velten & Associates is a family-owned financial practice dedicated to helping clients design and secure their ideal retirement lifestyle. The team delivers tailored wealth management and long-term planning strategies accessible to individuals and couples at every economic level.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings