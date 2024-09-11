Simplicity Acquires benefitRFP and Names Bob Nienaber as its Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a leading financial products distribution firm, today announced it has acquired benefitRFP and welcomes the company's founder, Bob Nienaber as the group's newest partner. benefitRFP advises companies across the U.S. on the design, implementation, administration, and servicing of executive benefit plans.

"Bob and the team at benefitRFP bring extensive planning and financial technology expertise with executive benefits and targeted funding solutions such as cash, investments, company stock, and company-owned life insurance for impactful plan results. The addition of benefitRFP expands Simplicity's product offerings for institutional clients," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Additionally, benefitRFP has developed impressive technology to identify opportunities to optimize programs to recruit, retain, and reward employees of privately held companies as well as Fortune 100 clients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Simplicity."

"It is a dynamic time in our industry and Simplicity – with its national footprint, strong reputation, and strategic relationships – is the right partner to allow us to scale and diversify our offering to serve more businesses," said Bob Nienaber. "For decades we have supported companies and executives, providing specific solutions for maximizing wealth management, compensation, retention programs, and more, and we are excited to expand our client value proposition with the support of Simplicity and its partners' expertise."

About BenefitRFP

benefitRFP, Inc. is a direct, high-end national provider of Executive Benefit Plan solutions. Headquartered in Sacramento, CA and comprised of an unparalleled team of knowledgeable advisors, the team has over 25 years of experience in the field, working with thousands of large, privately held companies as well as Fortune 100 clients. Using award winning, custom technology, benefitRFP simplifies the complex world of executive benefit planning, combining various products and services from leading investment and insurance product vendors with robust and cost-competitive administrative solutions. For more information, please visit https://benefitrfp.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Alex Timeus Simplicity Group Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 P: 201-987-7176 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group